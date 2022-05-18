Analysis: Flamengo reacts to criticism and leaves the ropes, but needs to respond in sequence | Flamengo

“We want race!”. It was with demands that the Flamengo fans welcomed the team at Maracanã, on Tuesday, in the match against Universidad Católica. With “blood in the eye”, the team seemed committed to giving an answer, and it did it with a good performance, 3 to 0 on the scoreboard and classification for the round of 16 of the Libertadores guaranteed.

The performance was enough to take the team off the ropes, but it will be necessary to prove in the next matches – four more at home – that the game against the Chileans was not a point out of the curve. And improve the classification in the Brazilian.

Before, during and after the game, the main targets of the fans were president Rodolfo Landim and football vice president Marcos Braz, who were harassed. On the field, goalkeeper Hugo, who failed in previous matches, was booed at every touch of the ball.

Not even the fact that Flamengo started the game in high intensity, with strong marking, high pressure and scored a goal with Arão at six minutes made the fans give truce to the goalkeeper.

The team did not slow down and created chances in a row, especially with Arrascaeta, Bruno Henrique and Gabigol. But the second goal came from the head of the best player on the field, Everton Ribeiro, after assistance from Bruno Henrique.

Although Everton was the highlight, other players had a good participation, such as Rodrigo Caio, who played 90 minutes at a high level, and made a safe pair with Pablo, who was firm, with simplicity. Ayrton played his best game and showed that he can improve. Aaron again was important, both in the front and in the coverage of the sides.

To soften the red-black heart a little more, it was necessary to close the victory with another goal, and it was Pedro’s, in a good individual move. Very important for him to start regaining confidence. Minutes before, he had missed a good chance and didn’t budge.

In all, Flamengo finished 19 times, eight of them in the direction of the goal. While the Chileans, who showed many weaknesses, tried six times, three of them in the right direction.

Even with guaranteed classification, the crowd gave a clear message to the players, still on the pitch, that the charge will continue to be great. And the cast also sent their messages by hugging Hugo in the center of the lawn.

After so much pressure, Paulo Sousa, who received support in the celebration of Arão, had a calmer night, but it will be essential to give more evidence of evolution on Saturday, against Goiás, at Maracanã, and gain positions in the Brazilian table.

– I am very well, I know that this is a club that demands a lot every day. We have to be prepared, and I’m ready to lead this quality of the players and the human quality so that we can, together, have victories like this – said Paulo Sousa.

