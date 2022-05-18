Anson Mount shares prep video for ‘Doctor Strange 2’

Anson Mount returned to the role of Black Lightning in ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, and after commenting on it for the first time, he decided to share a short video of his preparation.

“The first rehearsal for Doctor Strange: trying to get the landing right. Thanks to the amazing stunt team and producer Richie Palmer for making me feel so welcome so quickly.”

said in twitter.

“Finally able to discuss this without giving away too many spoilers. Getting the call from Kevin Feige was one of the most unexpected things in my life. It was an honor and a joy to finally work with Sam Raimi, who reached out to me about the best way to do this. Also grateful for the experience.”

In the new movie, the Marvel Universe unlocks the Multiverse and takes it much further. Prepare for a journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who will be joined by allies new and old as he traverses alternate realities.

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness‘ is in theaters in Brazil, directed by Sam Raimi (Spider-Man).

The main cast features Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, and Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez.