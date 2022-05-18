Antero Greco: ‘It’s been a while since I’ve seen the crowd so excited about Botafogo. Good for football

The great phase of Botafogo was reflected on the journalist’s blog Antero Greco, on ESPN. After the 3-1 victory over the Strengthlast Sunday at the Nilton Santos Stadiumthe commentator highlighted the happiness of the Botafogo people.

– My alvinegro friend, it’s been a while since I’ve seen the crowd so excited about Botafogo. I had even forgotten what that pleasant reaction felt like. Now the tide is favorable, and everyone is looking to get on it. In what they are right. The team deserves it. Botafogo at the beginning of management John Textor and technician command Luís Castro gives hope of returning to times of glory. For now, if not of title conquests, at least of honorable performance. As happens at the beginning of the Brasileirão, after another passage through Série B. Six of the 30 rounds played, the Estrela Solitário team occupies fourth place, with 11 points, as well as São Paulo, with one less than Atlético -MG and two behind Corinthians – wrote Antero.

The commentator mentioned that the team has been evolving in recent games and has individual highlights, such as Patrick de Paula, Erison and Daniel Borges, authors of the goals.

– Botafogo has limitations, it doesn’t boast a squad as popular competitors, nor does it manage to have a sequence of strong presentations. However, it is full-bodied, there are players who grow, adjust to Luís Castro’s scheme and contribute to the upward mood, reliable in Serie A and also in the Copa do Brasil. The proof that the adjustment tends to improve came in the 3-1 victory over Fortaleza). Botafogo was not exuberant, found it difficult to face a much better matched rival (despite the bad phase) and even played with one more since the 39th minute of the first half (Ceballos was sent off for two yellow cards). However, attention was drawn to the team’s commitment, self-control and patience, a sign that the players assimilate what Castro asks of them – highlighted Antero Greco, who sees the current moment as positive.

– Botafogo dreams and makes their fans hope to be happy. Neither of them is wrong. Good for football that one of the traditional clubs is showing signs of resurgence. Everyone will benefit from this, including the competition – he concluded.