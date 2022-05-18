António Guterres warns of urgently combating discrimination against LGBTIQ+ people

On the date on which the International Day to Fight Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia (may 17), Antonio Guterres, secretary general of the United Nations (UN), highlighted the urgent need to fight the discrimination of people LGBTIQ+, recalling that this is one of the objectives of the Agenda 2030 of the organization.

in a message from New York to the world, the Secretary General of UN assured that the solution for the current scenario is “clear”. “We need to fight violence against people LGBTIQ+; prohibit harmful practices”, said António Guterres, also adding the urgency to “provide justice and support to victims, and end persecution, discrimination and criminalization”. THE end of marginalization of these people is considered “an essential element of Agenda 2030”whose objective is “Leave no one behind”.

THE Portuguese recalled that all individuals have the same fundamental human rightsof which the millions of people LGBTIQ+ scattered around the world cannot be private, “simply because they are who they are, or because they love who they love”. In the aforementioned current scenario, it should be noted that in many countries these people are “subject to deeply harmful and humiliating practices”how “’conversion’ therapies, surgical interventions and forced treatments and degrading physical inspections”.

Antonio Guterres demonstrated concern with the “violence, criminalization, hate speech and harassment” what people LGBTIQ+ are exposed daily, and are still subject to “attempts to further exclude them from education, employment, healthcare, sport and housing”, this scenario that has been aggravate with “many interconnected crises in our world, from the Covid-19 pandemic to the climate crisis, ongoing conflict and growing inequality”.

See too

The Secretary-General of the United Nations assured that the organization he leads is on the side of the people LGBTIQ+ in this fight, being proud of “support and defend the fundamental human rights and dignity of all people”. António Guterres ended the message with an appeal: “Appeal everyone to join us in building a world of peace, inclusion, freedom and equality for all.”.

The International Day to Fight Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia aims to raise awareness of the equality between all peoplesomething that sexual orientation should not call into question, as well as warning of an end to all types of discrimination and violence against individuals LGBTIQ+. The ephemeris, marked the may 17celebrated in more than 100 countries worldwide.