Apple releases iOS/iPadOS 15.5, macOS 12.4, watchOS 8.6 and tvOS 15.5; see the news

few days after release RC (Release Candidate) versions of your systems, apple released this Monday (16) the stable builds for all iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS users. iOS and iPadOS versions 15.5 introduce build 19F77. macOS Monterey 12.4 received 21F79, watchOS 8.6 received 19T572 and tvOS 15.5 received 19L570. In addition to the systems, Apple also released Xcode 13.4 (13F17a). to update the iPhone and iPad, just go to the app Settings » General » Software Update. After that, just look for updates and then click “Download and Install” to complete the process, which usually takes a few minutes.

















16 May

















Unlike the previous version, the 15.5 builds for iOS and iPadOS only come with minor improvements, such as the ability to send and request Apple Pay Cash payments through the Wallet app and a new name for iTunes Pass. In addition, the update also brought a new setting that allows you to limit episodes stored in Apple Podcasts and adds a new alert for external payments on purchases made outside the App Store in “read-only” apps. As always, the update also adds system security fixes and improvements.

macOS Monterey 12.4 also added the new feature that allows you to limit episodes stored in Apple Podcasts and automatically delete old ones, as well as bringing support for Studio Display Firmware Update 15.5. Apple even released a new wallpaper to celebrate the display’s arrival and removed the “beta” label from the Universal Control feature. Apple also released macOS Big Sur 11.6.6 (build 20G624) with the same additions.

Already the operating system for Apple’s smart watches received support for ECG (electrocardiogram) in Mexico and irregular heart rhythm notifications.

