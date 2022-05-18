Aquaman 2 | Amber Heard Doesn’t Know If She’ll Appear in the Final Cut

After declaring that Warner Bros. Pictures removed several of her scenes in ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’, Amber Heard brought new details of this situation during testimony at the trial of the lawsuit against Johnny Deep.

The actress stated (via Screen Rant) that she doesn’t know if she will appear in the final cut of the film.

“The studio released me from the contract. I fought to stay (in the movie), and they kept me, but I don’t know how much I’m in it. In fact, I don’t know if I’ll even appear in the final cut. It was hard to stay in the movie.”

Faced with the controversy she faces against Depp, her ex-husband, a petition for the actress to be removed from the feature film has already surpassed 2 million signatures.

Directed by James Wan, ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom‘ had its release delayed from December 16, 2023, to March 17, 2023.

The director says that the postponement happened mainly so that he would have more time to work on post-production on the feature.

The main cast of the film brings Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Nicole Kidmanand Willem Dafoe.

In the newcomers team, on the other hand, we have Jani Zhao (Double Play) as Stingray, Indya Moore (Pose) as the villain Karshon, and Vincent Regan (Kidnapping in Space) as Atlan, former ruler of Atlantis.