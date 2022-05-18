Arão ‘very well’ and Rodrigo Caio ‘spectacular’; check out Fla’s notes

Flamengo is in the round of 16 of the Libertadores. This Tuesday (17), at Maracanã, Rubro-Negro scored 3 to 0 at Universidad Católica, with 13 points and secured first place in group H. William Arão and Everton Ribeiro, headed, and Pedro, in a beautiful individual move, they scored the winning goals. Next Tuesday, Fla ends their participation in the first phase at home against Sporting Crystal.

At Flamengo livetransmitted by UOL Esporte after the Mengão games, journalists André Rocha and Renato Maurício Prado praised the team’s performance against Católica. They highlighted the performance of William Arão and Rodrigo Caio, very secure in defense and productive with the ball, and criticized the night of Hugo and Gabigol, the former for repeated failures and the latter for missed goals.

Check Flamengo’s notes

Hugo Souza

Rock: note 2.

RMP: Had a ghastly failure today – grade 0.

Matheuzinho

Rocha: he is one in iron and another in horseshoe, he is a player who needs consistency and regularity, but overall he did well – grade 6.5.

RMP: it started badly, but it grew in the game, he supported it very hard, that ball from Gabigol he could have crossed a little further back, but he made a decent game – note 7.

wheeled

Rocha: he creates something in attack, but he is soft on defense, he doesn’t know how to score, he doesn’t know how to defend, it’s surreal, he’s a weak link even in an easy game – note 5.

RMP: took another ball in the back – note 4.

Rodrigo Caio

Rocha: just because he played 90 minutes, and very well – grade 10.

RMP: it was spectacular to see him play so well 90 minutes and come out healthy – note 9.

Pablo

Rocha: it was very good and he likes to play more on the left side – grade 8.5.

RMP: it was a great hire, it’s very safe – note 8.

Ayrton Lucas

Rocha: he defended well, he was attacked well, but he has to attack more, he is a good player – grade 6.5.

RMP: I really liked his performance, he scored well today – note 7.

William Aaron

Rocha: he played well and almost didn’t do anything silly, focused, concentrated, he did very well today – note 8.

RMP: became Flamengo’s top scorer, third goal in two games, and a very important goal, he scored a beautiful header, he’s not high but he has an excellent sense of positioning – note 8.

Andreas Pereira

Rocha: he is the only defensive midfielder at Flamengo who tries and hits game inversions, which in Paulo Sousa’s system is fundamental, today he played well, it was his best performance in recent times – note 7.

RMP: played well today, has a great pass, but is obsessed with scoring a goal, but played well today, one of the best games of the year – note 7.

João Gomes

Rocha: the team was reinvigorated with his entry, but he still misses a lot of passes in depth, but the team always gains more strength and more volume with him – grade 6.5.

RMP: entered giving volume in the marking, always makes the beans with rice well seasoned, entered and held the shuttlecock, the team was invigorated with his entry – grade 6.5.

Everton Ribeiro

Rocha: good performance, but he still made a lot of mistakes in decision making – grade 7.5.

RMP: he played a great game, when he plays well, the Flamengo team changes, I really liked his performance – note 9.

arrascaeta

Rocha: is thinking about the World Cup – grade 6.5.

RMP: he’s far from the Arrascaeta we know, but his level is very high, he almost scored a goal, he didn’t play badly, he just didn’t make a difference – note 8.

Bruno Henrique

Rocha: he played well most of the time, but he got tired in the final stretch, he has his physical issues, but his pass to Everton Ribeiro is exquisite, he is excellent with his head, he is very decisive and played well – grade 7.5.

RMP: I really liked his performance, he was only stopped with a foul, and in Everton Ribeiro’s goal he gave a beautiful head assist – note 8.

Lazarus

Rock: note 5.

RMP: enter and go up, not afraid – note 6.

gabigol

Rocha: Gabriel, drop the rap, go back to the field, you have to decide for Flamengo, your numbers are masked by penalties, you have to focus on your career again, you have to score more goals with the ball rolling – note 3.

RMP: he had the opportunities and didn’t score, he gave good passes, but he can’t miss the goals he’s losing – note 4.

Pedro

Rock: grade 7.5.

RMP: missed a goal but scored another – note 7.5.

Paulo Sousa

Rocha: It went very well today, Flamengo did well collectively and he did well in the substitutions, I just think the team can keep the ball a little longer to rest and tire the opponent – grade 8.5.

RMP: I agree with the analysis, he is leaving the team more and more loose in the front – grade 7.5.

