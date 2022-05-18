Argentina faces fourth wave of Covid

Argentina is beginning to face the fourth wave of Covid-19, the Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti, said on Monday, in the face of a sharp increase in the number of infected, although without an increase in the number of deaths or hospitalized.

“Today in Argentina we begin the fourth wave of Covid-19, which finds us in a completely different situation”, declared the minister during a meeting with the provincial ministers of Health in the Patagonian town of Villa La Angostura.

+ Covid-19: Brazil has 13,500 new cases and 69 deaths in 24 hours

In the weekly balance released this Sunday, 33,989 cases were reported, 92% more than the 17,646 cases of the previous week. The number of internees remained stable, rising from 295 to 300 across the country. In the last week, 47 people died of Covid, while 76 lost their lives in the previous week.

With a population of 45 million people, Argentina has 9,135,308 cases of the disease and 128,776 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, according to official data. Carla Vizzotti ruled out plans to resume confinement.

A few weeks ago, Argentina began to apply the fourth dose of vaccine to people over 50 years old. A total of 83% of Argentines took two doses, while 49% received one or two booster doses.