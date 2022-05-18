Arrival, John Textor, recovery, competition and expectations for 2022: ‘Botafogo today is not afraid to play with anyone’, says Rafael

right-back of Botafogo, Rafael started the year as a starter, but in the first game he tore his Achilles tendon, an injury that will keep him out of the field at least until July. Without being discouraged, the player has been recovering and is excited about the club’s new phase, in SAF.

In an interview with “Flow Sport Club”, last weekend, Rafael talked about several subjects.

Read below:

Arrival at Botafogo

– There were proposals from other teams in Brazil. That was the truth. When I decided to come to Brazil, I preferred Botafogo. I said I had proposals and I would come back in Serie B.

– Last year, when I came, I didn’t play much, I got to the end, but it was very nice. Botafogo came to 14th, the guys saying it was going to end, that it was going to Serie C. It started to win, it started to come SAF, it was champion of Serie B, SAF entered. John Textor is very excited about the parade, it’s different. The crowd hugged him a lot and he embraced the cause.

John Textor

– The big difference is that they received him here at the airport, he gained more than 60 thousand followers on Twitter, he feels the heat. The investment you make in Crystal Palace and what it makes here is a lot of difference, here it’s a lot less dollars. It started well and has everything for us to be champions again. We are champions of Série B, but we want to be champions of Serie Agives Brazil’s Cup…

Changes in return

– I knew the blow was going to be big, I was prepared. I came to help, in love. We played in very ugly, impractical stadiums. I knew it would be different, but I played at base in Brazil. I don’t lose the roots. And there were still long trips, with stopovers. Crazy stuff.

Achilles tendon

– It’s better, it’s been three months or so, I’m walking normally. It evolved very well, July, end of July is the forecast. The minimum is six months. In the first few months it was hard, I couldn’t walk, you get irritated. I don’t like to spend that much, I like to spend joy. Then the guy eats more, because he has anxiety, he can’t exercise. Now it’s calming down.

– You see it gets much harder. Who lives close to me is Juan, who was a defender for Flamengo, he was explaining that he had this injury, he came back for a game and stopped. Today everything goes smoothly, but he didn’t try to come back. He said to stay calm because I’m going to take it out.

New Botafogo

– Botafogo is not afraid to play with anyone today. It’s a team that plays. I caught Botafogo scoring many times, without even being able to get a kick. Now play, leave, advance, arrive. This is very important.

– It’s clear. Botafogo has a crowd that was very pessimistic, today I don’t see that anymore. It’s going to work, and it’s over. That climate has changed a lot.

Luís Castro

– From what we are seeing at the beginning, they were quite right in hiring him. He’s a guy who speaks well, tactically understands, manages the group. It will be very important for Botafogo.

Expectations for high flights in the Brasileirão

– Of course it does. But I prefer to continue with the one where we grow little by little. If you put expectations on the fans, things start to change. It is above what we thought this beginning. If it continues like this, you can get (a spot in Libertadores).

Competition with Saravia and Daniel Borges

– I’ll have to run. Because the two… Saravia is playing a lot of ball, forward is very good, offensively. It’s the dani is playing left-back, providing direct assistance. My brother said that he can take a goal kick that will become an assist, he’s lit up. It’s very good. I’ll have to work hard, fight, it’s a good competition.

Do you still want to play for other clubs?

– I dream of retiring at the Stove. I’m working on getting back. It is the body that will say what will happen.

See the video: