ARRW flies at hypersonic speeds in first successful test

The Air Force conducted its first successful test of the Air-Launched Rapid Response Weapon, or ARRW, on May 14, breaking a string of three failed tests in a row and giving the hypersonic program a much-needed boost.

Off the coast of Southern California, the AGM-183A ARRW separated from the wing of a B-52H Stratofortress, according to an Air Force statement, so its thruster ignited and burned for the “expected duration”, flying at hypersonic speeds. – at least five times the speed of sound.

The 419th Flight Test Squadron and the Global Power Bomber Combined Test Force at Edwards Air Force Base, California, performed the test.

“The test team made sure that we executed this test to perfection,” said Lt. Col. Michael Jungquist, commander of the 419th FLTS and director of the GPB CTF, in a statement. “Our highly skilled team made history on this first air-launched hypersonic weapon. We are doing everything we can to get this revolutionary weapon to the combatant as quickly as possible.”

ARRW’s success comes after more than a year of setbacks for the program. The missile failed three booster flight tests in 2021 – failing to leave the hanger in April, separating but failing to fire the booster in July and once again failing to detach from the plane in December. This prompted the Air Force to withdraw funds for the missile’s acquisition from its 2022 and 2023 budget requests.

And while officials said they were committed to the program for the short term, they left their future open.

“[Nós] we are not leaving. It is funded in fiscal year 23,” Major General James D. Peccia III, deputy assistant budget secretary, told reporters during the launch of the 2023 budget, referring to research funds. “And then we’ll do an assessment after that.”

At the same time, the Air Force shifted most of its research funding in 2023 to the Hypersonic Attack Cruise Missile. After spending more than $300 million in 2021 and 2022 on the program, the service’s 2023 budget request is just $114.98 million. HACM, meanwhile, saw its funding rise to $316.89 million.

The two systems have fundamental differences. ARRW is an impulse weapon that is fired into the atmosphere and uses the energy of its rocket to fly towards its target, while the HACM uses “air-breathing” technology engine technology for propulsion.

With this successful ARRW test, Brig. General Heath A. Collins, executive officer of the Air Force’s weapons program, released a statement projecting confidence in the Air Force’s hypersonic efforts.

“This was a great achievement for the ARRW team, for the arms company and our Air Force,” said Collins. “The team’s tenacity, experience and commitment have been instrumental in overcoming last year’s challenges and leading us to recent success. We’re ready to build on what we’ve learned and keep moving forward with hypersonics.”

