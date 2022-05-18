As Panteras na Globo (5/18): Film has music by Anitta and the franchise’s first gay protagonist

Elizabeth Banks’ feature stars Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska.

This Wednesday (18), the Rede Globo will show The Panthers in its Special Cinema. The Elizabeth Banks film brought the trio of spies back to the big screen in 2019 with new protagonists, played by Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska.

In the plot, Sabina Wilson (Stewart) and Jane Kano (Balinska) are two Panthers who need to put their differences aside when they embark on an international adventure with the new Bosley (Banks) and with the scientist Elena Houghlin (Scott). They must stop a new energy program from becoming a threat to humanity and find out who is behind such an evil plan.

The franchise’s first gay protagonist

Kristen Stewart plays Charlie’s first LGBTQIA+ protagonist. To Pride Source, Elizabeth Banks initially stated that she didn’t want to put labels on her characters. However, at another time, she confirmed that she is the first openly gay Panther.

From Farrah Fawcett to Kristen Stewart: Relive Charlie’s Angels’ Journey from Small to Big

“I think the ambiguity is modern now. I think the fluidity is very modern now. Kristen’s character is definitely gay in the movie. I mean, she wanted to be gay in the movie and I say, ‘Yes’. I just wanted to be sure. that she would be able to present a character that was totally supportive of her. None of them had sexuality written into the script; everyone flirted with everyone else. [risos]. Everyone could follow in different ways, at all times, and we didn’t want to put any limits on anyone,” said the filmmaker.

Special participations

Under the command of Elizabeth Banks, the film also aims to honor great women during the adventurous narrative. Even though the original trio, formed by Lucy Liu, Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz, does not appear, one of the old Panthers appears in the film: Kelly Garrett, played by Jaclyn Smith, who participated in all seasons of the 1976 series and The panthers, hauling.

Danica Patrick, the first woman in history to win an IndyCar race or a Nascar Cup, also in the film. The filmmaker also invited Ronda Rousey, one of the most famous MMA fighters in the world, and Laverne Cox, the first transgender actress to be nominated for a Primetime Emmy.

Elizabeth Banks Rebuts Criticism of Charlie’s Angels Reboot: “They Made 37 Spider-Man Movies”

Other appearances include Hailee Steinfeld, Lili Reinhart, Aly Raisman and Chloe Kim.

Rio de Janeiro and Anita

With the typical action tone of the franchise, the opening of the film takes place in Rio de Janeiro. In the scene in question, Kristen Stewart even ventures into Portuguese. The relationship with Brazil does not end there, as Anitta also wrote a song for the feature, the single “Pantera”.