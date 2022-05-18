ASUS announces GeForce RTX 3080 Noctua Edition

Companies repeat partnership made for the RTX 3070 model

THE Asus announced its new graphics card NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Noctua Editionit arrives with the same proposal as the model GeForce RTX 3070 Noctua Editionwhich was launched last year, featuring a partnership of Asus with the night.

The video card has 10GB GDDR6X for video memory and features two fan units NF-A12x25 120 mm gives night,, with a heatsink adapted to extract the best cooling performance from a TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 3080. Check out what was said by Kent Chienexecutive of Asusabout the partnership.

“The synthesis of our custom-engineered unified heat spreader and Noctua’s famous silent fan technology forges a creation that is more than the sum of its parts”, said Kent Chien (Corporate Vice President and General Manager, ASUS Multimedia Business Unit). “This inspiring partnership with a world leader in DIY PC cooling sets a breakthrough in noise for the powerful GeForce RTX 3080 Noctua Edition graphics card – and visual style you won’t find anywhere else.”

– Continues after advertising –

THE CEO gives night, Roland Mossigpraised the success of the edition of the RTX 3070 Noctua and showed enthusiasm with the result of the new RTX 3080. See what he said below.

“The response on the first Noctua Edition graphics card was simply impressive, so we are excited to continue our cooperation with ASUS”, says Roland Mossig (CEO of Noctua), “The GeForce RTX 3080 with its up to 340W heat output is a totally different beast from the GeForce RTX 3070, but by leveraging our fan technology and a custom heatsink, we once again managed to create a card that combines serious GPU power with excellent operating silence.”

ASUS VivoBook S 14X and 16X OLED arrive with 120Hz display and Pantone calibration

– Continues after advertising –

ASUS warns: PC sales expected to drop by up to 10% in Q2 2022

And the situation must be even worse between video cards and motherboards



compared to ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 3080a RTX 3080 Noctua Edition deliver a performance 4.5 dB(A) quieter with temperatures of GPU 3rd lower and of VRAM 14th lower. In places that are hotter or poorly cooled, the noise level reaches 8.6 dB(A), and the video memory gets 12º lower in temperature.

THE GeForce RTX 3080 Noctua Edition also has a BIOS double allowing to use different profiles depending on the cooling need and also brings compatibility with the GPU Tweak II. No price or date was given for the product to be on sale.

Did you like the news? Share in the comments with your opinion!

New ASUS ROG Strix Scar gaming notebooks will have Intel Alder Lake-HX CPU overclocked up to 5.2 GHz

New ASUS Vivobook Pro 16X OLED has RTX 3070 Ti and high-end CPU

Vivobook Pro 14X and 15X models were also revealed, with powerful hardware and a straight-to-the-point design



…..

Thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: videocardz