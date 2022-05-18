Atltico: Rafael playing second Copa Libertadores match in his career

photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Rafael to start against Independiente del Valle, from Ecuador

With the absence of Everson, who tested positive for COVID-19, Rafael will have a new chance at Atltico. And, for the first time, he will defend the alvinegro goal in a Copa Libertadores game. The goalkeeper will be the starter for Galo against Independiente del Valle, from Ecuador, this Thursday, at 7 pm, in Mineiro, for the 5th round of Group D of the continental competition.

This will be the second experience of the goalkeeper’s career in the Copa Libertadores. In 2018, when he was defending Cruzeiro, he played at the El Cilindro stadium, in Avellaneda, Argentina, in the celestial defeat to Racing, 4-2.

The goalkeeper had another experience in a continental tournament. In 2017, he played in both Cruzeiro matches in the Copa Sudamericana, against Nacional, from Paraguay. The celestial team was eliminated on penalties (win at home by 2 to 1 and defeat away by the same score).

Rafael had the chance to play some important matches this year. He was a starter, for example, in the return game of the Minas Gerais Championship semifinal, against Caldense, when Everson was with the Brazilian team. In 2022, there are only six games played.

Last year, Rafael lived a personal drama. In the 1-0 victory over Athletic for the Campeonato Mineiro, at the end of April, he suffered a serious shoulder injury and had to undergo surgery. After a long period of recovery, he returned to the bench and participated in Galo’s winning campaign in the Brazilian Championship.

Since 2020, Rafael has played 28 games with the Atlético shirt. There are only 20 goals conceded, an average of 0.71 per match.