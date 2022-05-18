Atltico vs Independiente del Valle: probable lineups for Libertadores

photo: Bruno Sousa/Atltico Coach ‘El Turco’ Mohamed needs to deal with casualties to define Atlético’s lineup against del Valle

In search of an early qualification for the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores da América, Atltico welcomes Independiente del Valle, at 7 pm this Thursday (19), in a game for the 5th round of the group stage at Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte. The Rooster has important casualties to face the Ecuadorians. See the possible scales below.

Atltico’s objective is simple: a victory against del Valle guarantees the Alvinegra passage to the next phase of the continental tournament. If Tolima is defeated by America on Wednesday night (18), an Atlético triumph will guarantee the first place in Group D.

Galo arrives for the duel with renewed enthusiasm, as he ended a sequence of four consecutive blunders in Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. Last Saturday (14th), the Minas Gerais team beat Atltico-GO 2-0 at Estdio Independência, in Belo Horizonte, and took the runner-up position in the national competition.

athletic

Coach “El Turco” Mohamed has already declared that he is convinced of the team he considers ideal at Atltico, but he has been facing problems to select it with the frequent absences. This time, the Argentine lost goalkeeper Everson, who contracted Covid-19, and striker Keno, with a muscle injury in his right thigh.

In addition to them, left-back Dod and striker Eduardo Vargas are still being treated for injuries in the medical department. The positive news is the return of right-back Mariano, who trained normally throughout this week after recovering from an edema in his thigh.

Thus, a probable lineup for Atltico for the game with del Valle will include: Rafael; Guga (Mariano), Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Jair, Matas Zaracho and Nacho Fernndez; Ademir and Hulk.

Independiente del Valle

Portuguese coach Renato Paiva has two very important casualties due to injuries in midfield. Incumbent Lorenzo Faravelli, with a grade 3 ankle sprain, will spend two to three months in recovery. In turn, Nicols Previtalli suffered a partial tear of the anterior cruciate ligament of the knee and was out for seven to eight months.

Faced with the absences, Independiente del Valle’s likely lineup to face Atltico has: Ramrez; Carabajal, Schunke and Segovia; Perlaza, Angulo, Pellerano and Billy Arce; Sornoza, Gaibor and Bauman.