Attacks against players are normalizing, says Tironi

The side Jorge, from Palmeiras, had his car stoned and was threatened yesterday (17) when he was on his way to the Football Academy, the training center, in another episode of violence against football players in Brazil. Eduardo Tironi draws attention to the normalization of cases and the risk of serious consequences.

At the UOL News SportTironi lists recent episodes and states that, as is already the case with deaths in fan fights, sequences of serious cases in Brazilian football are being treated with normality, with violence against players in different regions of the country.

“I started to remember here what happened recently in Brazilian football, there was a Vasco fan almost hitting coach Zé Ricardo in front of the bus there when boarding, there was Abel Braga being pressured by Fluminense fans, there was the ambush that São Paulo fans they did on the São Paulo bus last year, which so far no one knows who it was, we’re talking about speed, where are these guys?”, he asks.

“There was the Gre-Nal that was postponed due to violence with the bus too, there was the Bahia bus that had a bomb dropped and now the case of Jorge. We are normalizing these cases, something that is already normalized, because incredible as it seems in Brazil and it’s shocking, that it’s a death of a fan on game day, this is normalized. Before, when a fan died, this was a matter for many days, now every classic, two or three classics, there’s a fight and there’s a guy who dies and nobody cares”, he adds.

The journalist says that Brazilian football is on the way to having serious cases with this normalization of cases of violence and intimidation against football players and coaches, stressing the importance of identifying and punishing as happened with the fans who threatened goalkeeper Cássio, from Corinthians.

“The attacks against players are now normalizing, one day this thing will go worse than it is. There will be death, people will be injured, it will be a terrible business if we continue to normalize like this. The idiots who threatened Cássio , by the way, another act of violence, these idiots were arrested, everyone knows who they are, but let all cases be like this”, he concludes.