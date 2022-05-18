Auctions of hundreds of properties offer options from R$ 27 thousand

For financial institutions, auctioning a property is a way to get a debt payment. For an eventual buyer, participating in an auction can be a way to acquire a property at a more affordable price.

In the month of May, large banks such as Santander and Bradesco will hold auctions in partnership with companies specialized in the segment.

Properties from BRL 30,000

Santander, in partnership with Sold Leilões, will auction 95 properties in 10 states, with initial values ​​ranging from R$30,800 to R$35 million.

Discounts reach 65% for residential properties and bids can be made through the Sold Leilões online store, at Superbid. The trading floor for residential real estate is on the air until May 23 and that for commercial real estate, until May 24.

Among the options are houses, apartments, rooms, sheds, buildings and land in Rio de Janeiro (23), São Paulo (19), Minas Gerais (18), Mato Grosso (4), Rio Grande do Sul (9), Pernambuco (7), Paraná (5), Bahia (5), Rio Grande do Norte (1) and Santa Catarina (3). Bidders can apply filters on the site according to region, city and property value.

The Southeast concentrates most of the lots, with 60 units. In Araraquara, in the interior of São Paulo, for example, a house with 250 m² is for sale from R$ 154.3 thousand – 47% discount. In Praia Grande, on the coast of São Paulo, an apartment with 137 m² can be purchased from R$ 320.3 thousand, 51% below the appraised value. In São Gonçalo (RJ) is the property with the highest discount at the auction: 65%, referring to a 540 m² house, with an initial bid of 76.2 thousand.

In Rio de Janeiro (RJ), from R$ 92,400, it is possible to buy a 54 m² apartment with a 42% discount and, still in the capital of Rio de Janeiro, a house with 449 m² receives bids from R$ 483 .5 thousand, 45% discount. In Betim (MG), there are options such as a 14 m² apartment starting at R$ 110.9 thousand (41% below the appraised value).

In the south of the country, in Lajeado (RS), from R$ 223.3 thousand it is possible to buy a 125 m² house (39% below the appraised value). In Porto Alegre (RS), a 53 m² apartment receives bids from R$ 129.3 thousand (46% discount).

For those who want to buy a commercial property to invest there are 19 options. In São Bernardo do Campo (SP), a 311 m² building is for sale from R$ 1.1 million. In São Paulo, a 333 m² warehouse can be purchased for bids starting at R$ 2.2 million. In Belo Horizonte (MG), a building with almost 9 thousand m² is leased and for sale from R$ 35 million. In Juiz de Fora (MG), another leased establishment, with 5 thousand m², receives bids from R$ 16 million.

All properties have the condominium and IPTU debts paid up to the date of the auction and the payment methods vary according to the type of property: for residential properties, there is financing of up to 80% of the property in up to 420 months; for commercial rooms, financing is available for up to 360 months; for commercial properties (except commercial rooms) there is the option of installments in up to 11 interest-free installments or in up to 60 interest-bearing installments. Plots and land must be acquired exclusively in cash.

Property worth R$ 5 million with 61% discount

Also in partnership with Santander, Zukerman Leilões will sell almost 100 lots on May 23 and 24 at 1 pm.

Properties in rural areas, houses, apartments, land, warehouses and commercial buildings will be auctioned in several Brazilian states. Opportunities have values ​​up to 75% below the market valuation.

Among the possibilities for the 23rd, the highlights are the apartment in Rio Grande (RS), with 44 m² of floor space, for an initial bid of R$ 81,841 – 48% below the market valuation; the building in Floresta (PE), with 712m² of built area, which can be purchased with initial bids of R$ 306,240 – 58% below the valuation.

Also in the capital of Rio de Janeiro, there is an unoccupied house in a condominium with 6,064m² of land and 1,539m² of usable area, for the initial bid of R$5,544,000, a value 61% below the valuation. In São Paulo, an unoccupied house with 700 m² of land and 644 m² built is available for initial bids from R$ 1,450.80 – 52% below the market valuation.

In the online auction on the 24th, for 59% below the valuation, in Cabo de Santo Agostinho (PE), a plot of land of 156,037 m² can be bought for the initial bid of R$ 4.68 million. The highlights of this auction are the offers in the capital of São Paulo: an unoccupied store on Rua Augusta, with 338.93 m² built, for an initial bid of R$ 4,617,000 and an unoccupied commercial building in the Saúde neighborhood, with 919.81 m² built, per initial bid of BRL 6,745,000.

The payment method must be consulted by lot, and some have a cash discount and the possibility of installment. Bids are subject to Bank approval and, to participate in the auction and bid on properties, simply register on the Zukerman Leilões website, carefully read the notice for the desired lot and apply. Once enabled, you can bid on properties for a chance to buy them.

Night auction with a minimum bid of BRL 27,000

In partnership with Banco Bradesco, Zukerman, an auction company, will hold, on May 24, a nightly auction, at 8 pm, with lots of sheds, land, apartments, commercial buildings, houses and rural properties occupied and unoccupied, distributed between Espírito Santo (ES), Goiás (GO), Mato Grosso (MT), Minas Gerais (MG), Pará (PA), Paraná (PR), Rio de Janeiro (RJ), Santa Catarina (SC) and São Paulo (SP) ).

The bids range from R$ 27,000, with a plot of land in Pérola/PR, to R$ 1,677,000.00 in the warehouse in São Mateus/ES, with more than 13,000 m².

Until June 6, at 11 am, there will be special offers on Bradesco properties available for proposals. The values ​​will be conditioned to the approval of the bank and, to participate in the auctions and offer bids, simply register on the Zukerman Leilões website.

More than 700 lots

In partnership with the banks Original, China Construction Bank, BTG Pactual, Pan, Triângulo, Banco do Brasil and Banco Daycoval, Zukerman will hold, in May alone, extrajudicial and judicial auctions of more than 700 lots.

There are warehouses, land, apartments, buildings and commercial rooms, houses and rural properties, with leased and unoccupied options, distributed in all regions of Brazil, in 21 states.

The offers range from a plot of land in Águas de Santa Bárbara/SP, with 600m²- and bids from R$4,557.29, to a farm in Cocalinho/MT, called Fazenda Araguaia do Norte, with 35,532.5ha, available for bids. from R$90,144,728 in the first plaza and R$67,608,546 in the second plaza.

For payment options, consult the batch. The information is available on the Zukerman website.

