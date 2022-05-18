Authorities discover ‘trafficking tunnel’ on Mexico-US border – News









U.S. counternarcotics agents discovered a drug dealer tunnel under the U.S. border with Mexico equipped with rail, electricity and ventilation, the US Department of Justice said.

The so-called narco-tunnel ran from the Mexican city of Tijuana to a warehouse 300 feet from the border in San Diego, Calif., the department said in a statement.

US authorities arrested six people for alleged involvement in the drug trafficking scheme. They are accused of conspiring to distribute cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine, among other crimes.

“There is no more light at the end of this narcotunnel,” US Attorney Randy Grossman said in the statement.











The tunnel, estimated to be over 530 m long, was also equipped with reinforced walls.

The attorney general’s office for the Mexican state of Baja California, where Tijuana is located, told Reuters that US authorities notified them of the tunnel on Sunday, two days after the discovery.

The Mexican Sinaloa cartel, led for years by Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, is responsible for many of these tunnels, found in warehouses, homes and businesses, Mexican officials said.

Since 1993, about 100 tunnels have been discovered in the same region, most recently in March 2020, US prosecutors said. Mexico’s federal prosecutor did not respond to a request for comment.







