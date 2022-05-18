“Avatar 2” Will Revitalize the 3D Experience in Theaters, Says Disney Executive

Thamyris Couto| @thamy_couto Published on 05/18/2022 at 1:34 pm – Updated at 1:51 pm

The debut of “Avatar” in theaters, back in 2009, has already brought great advances in 3D technology, but it seems not as much as “Avatar 2”. According to Disney’s head of global film distribution, Tony Chambersthe sequence of James Cameron will come to transform once and for all the experience and opinion of viewers who like to watch movies in three dimensions.

To the The Hollywood Reporter, chambers assured that the director’s proposal will revitalize the 3D universe in theaters. “In an age where people are used to staying at home and watching content on streaming platforms, anything that encourages them to go to theaters should be positive for us and the industry at large.”scored.

“What we do is about delivering a quality experience that is renewed with every endeavor. If what we do is done well, people will want to come back, again and again. Our intent with ‘Avatar 2’ is not just that people people to enjoy 3D again, but feel excited about the experience of going to the movies”explained the executive.

the producer Jon Landauwho was also present in the interview, completed saying that they “that 3D creates a more immersive experience in our storytelling. We don’t use 3D as a world coming off the screen. We use it in a way that the world can enter the screen. We need the movie viewing community to support that.” , and understand that we are competing with different technologies than what is in people’s homes”.

In “Avatar 2”, 12 years after exploring Pandora and joining the Na’vi, Jake Sully formed a family with neytiri as they roamed the expanded world of the planet, finding new allies in the form of the clan of Metkayinafreediving, led by Tonowari. And after everything seems to fall into place again, the situation changes when the GDR – once again – invades Pandora to finish what they started. Before the new home, as stated earlier, Pandora was extinct. what made Jake take your new family to “what is seen as a safe haven” on the reef.

Return to Part 2, Sam Worthingtonhow Jake; Zoe Saldanahow neytiri; Sigourney Weaversuch as Dr. Grace Augustine; Stephen Langlike the Colonel Miles Quaritch. Giovanni Ribisihow Parker Selfridge; and Dileep Raolike the Dr. Max Patel. In addition to them, you will have the star ticket Kate Winsletwho coincidentally will return to work with the director of “Titanic”. CCH Pounder (“The orphan”), Dileep Rao (“The Origin”) and Joel David Moore (“Terror in the Swamp”), complete the cast of the production.

Jack Champion also joins the cast as the adopted son of Jake, Javier Socorrobetter known as spider, a human child who grew up on Pandora. Nonetheless, neytiri he can only see the boy as one of those who destroyed his home and killed his father.

“Avatar: The Path of Water” should be released in 3D – no need to wear glasses -, 4K and with an option of 48fps, frame rate per second that is twice that of traditional cinema.

The film officially hits theaters nationwide on December 15th.

