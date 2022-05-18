Bahia and Sport complain at CBF about Guarani x Vasco location



Source: Felipe Oliveira / EC Bahia

Bahia and Sport joined in a letter issued to CBF to complain about the location of the match between Guarani x Vasco, which was transferred from Campinas to Arena da Amazônia, in Manaus.

In the complaint, the clubs question the decision taken to change the place of the match and claim that it is characterized as a reversal of field control, which would violate article 20, sole paragraph, of the Specific Regulations of the Competition.

In the document signed by Guilherme Bellintani, president of Bahia, and Rodrigo Guedes, legal vice president of Sport, it is mentioned that the change of stadium was a surprise.

“This is because it is beyond the understanding of the Official Clubs the reasons why the CBF and the DCO-CBF, reviewing their initial understanding, authorize this punctual and specific change of game command requested by Guarani, given that such modification is embodied in manifest violation of the provisions of article 20”.

The clubs also state that they understand that the request for modification of the playing field does not meet any requirements stipulated in the competition rules.

“(…) First, because the city of Campinas/SP is approximately an incredible 3,800 kilometers away from the city of Manaus/AM, which represents an intuitive ‘damage to the presence of fans of the host club in the chosen stadium1”.

“Secondly, because this change of command characterizes an unequivocal and undue benefit to Vasco da Gama, since configures a true inversion of the field command in favor of the team from Rio de Janeiro, which has a huge crowd in the city of Manaus and surroundings, to the immediate detriment of the Official Clubs, which, currently, are direct opponents of Vasco da Gama for the title and for a of the top four positions in the Championship tableand that enable the promotion of its occupants to the dispute of the Brazilian Football Championship of Serie A in the year 2023”, and, ultimately, can cause an important technical imbalance in the competition, with the potential to irreversibly impact its result. Final”.

Guarani and Vasco will face each other at 9:30 pm this Thursday (19), at Arena da Amazônia.

Check the entire document by clicking here.