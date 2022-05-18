Bahia and Sport protest at CBF against change of game between Guarani and Vasco to Manaus | Brazilian series b

On Tuesday, Bahia and Sport sent a letter to the CBF asking that the decision that authorized the change of the game between Guarani and Vasco, for the eighth round of Serie B, from Campinas to Manaus, be reviewed. The match is scheduled for Thursday, and tickets are on sale now. Grêmio and Cruzeiro also discussed the matter on Tuesday night.

The clubs protest against what they consider an undue advantage for Vasco: he will be able to play with the support of a larger crowd than that of Guarani. Something the other teams won’t do throughout the championship.

The game’s change of headquarters was initially denied by the CBF, in a document signed by two directors of the entity, on May 6. On the 11th, however, a statement published on the entity’s website formalized the change to Manaus.

On May 6, the CBF sent a letter to the presidents of Guarani, Vasco and the football federations of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro and Amazonas, in which it denied the request to transfer the game from Campinas to Manaus.

The letter, to which the ge had access, is signed by the directors of Competitions, Julio Avellar, and Legal, Samantha Longo. The two were recently appointed by CBF president Ednaldo Rodrigues to the positions.

The two directors of CBF express that the change violates articles both of the General Regulations of Competitions (RGC) and of the Specific Regulations of Series B.

– […] such modification would fall within the prohibitions provided for by article 13, paragraph 1 of the RGC and by the sole paragraph of article 20 of the REC [Regulamento Específico da Competição].

The first paragraph of article 13 of the RGC says:

– It will not be allowed the reversal of the field control or (ii) that a team sends the match in the stadium usually used by the opposing team.

The sole paragraph of article 20 of the Series B Regulations says:

– The club that wants to move matches to other venues must, 30 (thirty) days in advance, demonstrate that, in no way, this practice represents: (i) damage to the technical balance of the competition; (ii) prevalence of the club’s particular economic interest, to the detriment of the technical aspects of the competition; (iii) prejudice to the presence of fans of the host club at the chosen stadium; (iv) privilege of any nature in favor of the opposing club, such as inversion or commercialization of the field command; among other aspects to be evaluated by the DCO.

To justify what they consider a violation of these articles of the regulations, the directors of the CBF wrote that the choice of Manaus as the host of the game would mean “damage to the presence of fans of the host club in the chosen stadium, and privilege of any nature in favor of the opposing club, in view of the notorious presence of fans of Club de Regatas Vasco da Gama in Manaus”.

Five days later, however, the CBF changed its mind. In a statement published on the entity’s website, also signed by competition director Julio Avellar, the entity informs the reasons for the change of game from Campinas to Manaus.

– Unavailability of the Brinco de Ouro Stadium on the scheduled date due to lawn renovations. Change with the agreement of the Federation of the home club, the host Federation, the visiting club and the Federation of the visiting club – published the CBF on May 11th.

When responding to the initial request, the directors of the CBF stated that Guarani did not express “any disagreement with the pitch, or any other reason that supported their request”. The document also says that the São Paulo club made the request “outside the 30-day period” provided for in the Series B Regulations.

Sought by the ge, Sport’s deputy legal officer, Rodrigo Guedes, who signs the document, reinforced that this type of practice unbalances the championship.

– This is inversion of field command. What is most prized in any competition is balance. And in the championship every club plays half of the matches at home and half with the opponents. That request had already been denied and now they went back – he started.

– Imagine if this becomes a common practice in this Series B. If a team with a smaller crowd starts to send its games in another location for economic reasons and fills the stadium with the opposing team’s fans. There are two types of imbalance there, the financial one, since he would not have a good income and obviously the technical one – he added.

Also according to Sport’s legal vice, in addition to Bahia, two other clubs were sought to sign the complaint sent to CBF. But there was no timely return. It is worth remembering that Sport faced Guarani at Brinco de Ouro, for the second round, and drew 0-0.