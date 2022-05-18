Beautiful romance movie with Emilia Clarke that arrived on Netflix is ​​booming among subscribers

A Second Chance to Love is a romantic comedy starring Emilia Clarkefamous for the series game of Thrones and by the movie How I Was Before You which recently arrived in the catalog of Netflix.

A lot of people have already been running to watch and are loving it, so much so that it is among the most watched movies on the platform today.

In the movie, Kate (Emilia Clarke) is a young English girl with a life that is a mess. In addition to having difficulties dealing with her mother Petra (Emma Thompson) and sister Marta, she works as an elf in a Christmas themed shop all year round.

And it’s on Christmas Eve that she meets Tom (Henry Golding), and what seemed impossible becomes reality, as the boy sees through all the barriers she has built for her life.

The film brings important messages, especially when facing problems on a day-to-day basis and starting to see the more positive side of things. The main couple has a lot of chemistry and makes the movie even better to watch.

