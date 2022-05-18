klara brown is part of the new generation of great actresses in Brazil. At 21 years old, she carries in her luggage several soap operas, series and films that made an entire country turn their eyes to her life.

Despite starting her career at a very young age, at 9 months doing advertising campaign and at 5 years old starring in the series “Mothern” (2006), on GNT, the young artist has no regrets about being in the spotlight.

Because of all this exhibition, Klara exposes very well the perceptions she has about herself and clearly states about the construction of her own image.

Now, with so much history to tell and so much learning to share, the actress is the face of the newest advertising campaign. Eucerin, that arrives with the objective of generating debates and reflections about self-acceptance and self-esteem.

Below, you can see an interview with Castanho in which she talks about beauty, inspirations and skin care.

To begin with, as an actress who always works with image, how is your relationship with your beauty? Was it built over the years?

We have our ups and downs (laughs). I understood, over time and over the years, that beauty is a relative thing and the better my relationship with myself, the more “beautiful” people see me. It’s far beyond something physical, the beauty is in being who you are, supporting your choices and being happy every day.

What are your music, TV and film muses that inspire you when it comes to having people in entertainment to see themselves and identify with the speech?

I am an absolute admirer of names like: Adriana Esteves, Anne Hathaway, Fernanda Montenegro, Olivia Colman… Each one of them deals with age and appearance in a very unique and delicate way. They improve with each job and are never the same as before. It is an admiration that goes beyond the screen. They are strong women and immensely talented.

Is there a movie or series that moved you a lot in terms of your relationship with your body, your beauty?

I’m suspicious, okay? When I recorded “Confessions of an Excluded Girl”, I was already 20 years old, but I learned a lot from Tetê, my character, and from the entire message of the film. Mainly the idea of ​​not trying so hard to please the people around me, of understanding myself as unique and happy with the reality that surrounds me. Each being is unique and incomparable. And that, at the time of the film, was very reinforced for me.

The internet can be a difficult place, because everyone wants to have a say in how we look, what we’re wearing, what we wear. How do you see this? Do you shield yourself in some way?

I find the internet extremely delicate. Our relationship is quite unstable, even (laughs). I believe that over time and through different experiences, you learn to become less vulnerable to the opinions of others. I also understood that if it is exposed, they will give an opinion, regardless of what it is. It’s understanding that each one will deal with the information they receive according to the mood of that moment. We have a sensational tool for dissemination and communication, but it needs care and mental health to be managed.

Do you think that this current fashion of filters hinders our self-acceptance process? I’ve seen people use filter photos to put on Tinder! And everyone saying “oh, I wish I had this filter skin”, since skin care is something we can do in real life, right?

For sure! Especially for the new generations, who are in the process of understanding and caring for themselves. The perfection that has been created on the internet is extremely toxic. When we understand that each skin is a skin, and especially that skin has texture, life becomes lighter to take. It’s all practice, care and time. Over the years, we understand that the neighbor’s grass is often not the greenest.

Also, speaking of skin, I already want to know about your skincare routine! It’s never been so fashionable and I love swapping stickers about care, products…

As the skin has cycles, I adjust a lot to what it asks for at that moment. All the care we dedicate to our skin, to ourselves, reflects not only on the obvious result of the skin, but on our well-being, and listening to our need gradually brings answers along the way. My skin tends to be dry, but when acne appears, it makes an appearance (laughs). Eucerin products are always a great choice. The brand has several lines and one of them will surely fit your needs.

We are talking about skincare and you are one of the figures in Eucerin’s Dermopure Oil Control line for acne care! How has it been? What caught your attention about the brand?

It’s wonderful to be a spokesperson and raise flags that make people comfortable. I’m very careful about choosing partners and heading messages. Eucerin is a brand I really use and I believe in results, so I accepted the invitation. Eucerin understands your problem and takes care of it as if it were unique. As my skin tends to respond very quickly to stimuli, the Triple Effect Serum is my favorite, because it already encompasses several functions in one product. My skin felt much drier and without any marks, which for me, it couldn’t be better!

