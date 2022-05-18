Business

Bet on Bahia takes R$1.2 million from Lotofácil

Gambler played a simple game and hit the 15 tens; Another twenty bets in Bahia scored 14 points and will receive R$ 1,062.63, each

A single bet made in Bahia took the main prize of Lotofácil, this Tuesday (17). The amount of R$ 1,284,224.95 will be paid to the lucky person who made the game at the lottery house Sul Bahia Loterias, in Uruçuca, in the south of the state.

According to Caixa, the winning bet was simple, that is, when the person plays the minimum number of tens allowed by the game. In the case of Lotofácil, a single bet requires the marking of 15 tens and costs R$ 2.50.

See the numbers drawn: 01 – 04 – 05 – 06 – 07 – 10 – 11 – 12 – 14 – 15 – 17 – 18 – 20 – 23 – 24.

In this same contest, another 362 bets hit 14 scores and will receive R$ 1,062.63 each. Among them, 20 were made in Bahia – including an eight-quota pool held in the city of Barreias, in western Bahia, which yielded R$2,125.20. In this bet, made in the Sortemania Lottery, the person responsible for the pool scored 16 tens.

The draw for the 2523 contest was held at Espaço da Sorte, in São Paulo (SP).

Bahian bets awarded in the contest:

CITY LOTERIC HOUSE TYPE QUOTAS AWARD

BARRIERS/BA

SORTEMANIA LOTTERY Bolão 8

BRL 2,125.20

EUNAPOLIS/BA

 POINT THIRTEEN LOTTERY Simple 1

BRL 1,062.63

FAIR OF SANTANA/BA

 JR LOTTERIES Simple 1

BRL 1,062.63

FAIR OF SANTANA/BA

 SANTO ANTONIO LOTTERIES Simple 1

BRL 1,062.63

FAIR OF SANTANA/BA

 LOTTERY FAIR VII Simple 1

BRL 1,062.63

ISLANDS/BAR$1,062.63

 DREAM FISHERMEN Simple 1

BRL 1,062.63

IRAA/BA

 IRARATECA LOTTERIES Simple 1

BRL 1,062.63

IRAA/BA

 IRARATECA LOTTERIES Simple 1

BRL 1,062.63

ITABUNA/BA

 THE FAVORITE Simple 1

BRL 1,062.63

ITABUNA/BA

 LUCKY BUTTERFLY Simple 1

BRL 1,062.63

ITUACU/BA

FLOR DE LYZ ITUACU LOTTERIES Simple 1

BRL 1,062.63

MUTUIPE/BA

 GOOD LUCK LOTTERY Simple 1

BRL 1,062.63

PARATINGA/BA

LAS VEGAS Simple 1

BRL 1,062.63

POCOES/BA

 LUCKY LOTTERIES Simple 1

BRL 1,062.63

SALVADOR BA

 GARIBALDI LOTTERY Simple 1

BRL 1,062.63

SALVADOR BA

 Simple 1

BRL 1,062.63

SALVADOR BA

 LOTERLAPA Simple 1

BRL 1,062.63

SALVADOR BA

 LOTO BANK Simple 1

BRL 1,062.63

SALVADOR BA

SENA LOTTERIES Simple 1

BRL 1,062.63

SANTO ANTONIO DE JESUS/BA

 MILLIONAIRE LOTTERY Simple 1

BRL 1,062.63


Source link

