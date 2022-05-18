Biden government relaxes restrictions against Cuba – Época Negócios

In addition, the Biden administration will accelerate the issuance of visas for Cubans and allow remittances to be sent to support “independent Cuban businessmen.” According to the State Department, this will allow entrepreneurs to “expand their activities”.

“We want to support Cubans’ aspirations for freedom and greater economic opportunities,” the ministry said.

In response, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said the measures were a “limited response in the right direction” but did not promote a change in “the main instruments of the failed US policy” against the country.

“The decision does not change the embargo, the fraudulent inclusion in the list of countries sponsoring terrorism or most of Trump’s maximum pressure coercive measures, which still affect the Cuban people,” he added.