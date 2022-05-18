Biden government relaxes restrictions against Cuba – Época Negócios

\n\n \n \n +\n \n \n \n \n \n US President Joe Biden's government reversed restrictions on Cuba that had been imposed under the Trump administration (Photo: Gage Skidmore from Surprise, AZ, United States of America, via Wikimedia Commons)\n The administration of US President Joe Biden on Monday reversed restrictions on Cuba that had been imposed by his predecessor, Donald Trump.Among the measures are the lifting of the $1,000 quarterly cap on remittances by expatriate Cubans to their relatives who remain on the island and the re-establishment of a family reunification program that had been stalled since 2017.know more\n \n \n \n \n \n In addition, the Biden administration will accelerate the issuance of visas for Cubans and allow remittances to be sent to support "independent Cuban businessmen." According to the State Department, this will allow entrepreneurs to "expand their activities"."We want to support Cubans' aspirations for freedom and greater economic opportunities," the ministry said.In response, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said the measures were a "limited response in the right direction" but did not promote a change in "the main instruments of the failed US policy" against the country."The decision does not change the embargo, the fraudulent inclusion in the list of countries sponsoring terrorism or most of Trump's maximum pressure coercive measures, which still affect the Cuban people," he added.\n\n \n \n \n \n !function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)\n {if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?\n n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};\n if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version='2.0';\n n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;\n t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];\n s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,'script',\n 'https:\/\/connect.facebook.net\/en_US\/fbevents.js');\n\n fbq('init', '646734559122867');\n fbq('track', 'PageView');\n (function(d, s, id) {\n var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];\n if (d.getElementById(id)) return;\n js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id;\n js.src = "https:\/\/connect.facebook.net\/en_US\/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.6";\n fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);\n }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));\r\n\r\nSource link