Big Brother. “I don’t understand the intention behind this protection of António”

In this episode of Big Brother Specialour commentators Joana Balsa, Pedro Cardoso and Sérgio Saavedra analyze the most remarkable events of this week in the Big Brother – Ultimate Challenge. The suspected salvation of Antonio Bravothe interventions of Bernardo Sousa at the galas, the expulsion of Leandro and appointments are the main themes.

Is António being favored by the production?

Although António led the polls to be the big expelled from the gala of Sunday (15), Leandro was chosen by the Portuguese to leave the most guarded house in the country. The decision was met with great surprise by netizens, the studio audience and even resident commentators. Marta Gil and Flávio Furtado.

“I don’t understand why they need to protect António so much, because they are not hostages here by competitors who are properly plants. They are competitors that very quickly manage to reinvent themselves”says Sérgio Saavedra, who argues that there are less positive images of the competitor that are not shown in the program extras. “If António leaves, the game will not stop”adds.

Joana Balsa agrees with these statements and adds that António should have been sanctioned for the controversial comments regarding the CERCI. “It is not justifiable that he is not only not warned, but is also held and has immunity”says Joana, who adds that “This attitude was completely ignored. It was passed as if nothing had happened.”.

Leandro’s sister accuses TVI of manipulation

Who also received with some displeasure the news that Leandro would be leaving the house in Malveira was Vandathe singer’s sister, who confronted Cristina Ferreira live and called into question the veracity of the votes. “I think you were very polite in the way you exposed the situation and showed your displeasure – and you have the right to show your displeasure”says Joana Balsa, who believes that both the votes and the selection of images to be shown become increasingly dubious.

See too

Sérgio Saavedra agrees with the commentator and believes that the competitor’s sister “she was just direct and assertive, which Cristina Ferreira did not like to hear, because she expected more of the same answer”. “A politically correct answer“, he concludes.

Listen to all the comments on the new episode of Big Brother SpecialThe podcast of Fact-spreaders over the reality show gives TVI. The format is available on all platforms podcastnamely the Spotifya apple podcastsa Google podcastsa podcast addict it’s the Castbox.