Bioprinting can accelerate research into Covid’s neurological effects

Researchers at the Federal University of São Paulo (Unifesp) have developed – using mouse cells – a three-dimensional bioprinted model of the brain to study the neurological action of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. In addition, the group managed to create an adapted version of the pathogen capable of infecting rodent nerve cells. The group’s expectation is that these two feats – described in the magazine Advanced Biology – help make research on the effects of Covid-19 on the central nervous system cheaper and faster.

“Our proposal was to create three-dimensional bioprinted models that could be used to study the mechanisms of virus invasion, the action of drugs and other topics. As the SARS-CoV-2 that infects humans does not infect mice, the option until then was to use genetically modified animals, which express the human receptor. [a proteína ACE-2, à qual o vírus se liga para invadir as células]. But we wanted an adapted version of the virus specific to the neural cells of these animals,” says Marimélia Porcionatto, a professor at the Escola Paulista de Medicina (EPM-Unifesp) and coordinator of the project, which is funded by the Fundação de Amparo à Pesquisa do Estado de São Paulo. Paul (Fapesp).

The work had the collaboration of a team of virologists, including Juliana Maricato and Luiz Mário Janini, professors at EPM-Unifesp – the latter also supported by Fapesp.

The call bioink, created by the group, is a mixture of natural compounds with neural cells that feeds a 3D printer. The model had been developed in previous works and allows cells to survive the bioprinting process, migrate in space and interact with each other, as if they were in nervous tissue. According to the researchers, the protocol was developed with mouse cells, but uses biocompatible materials that may in the future be adapted for human cells.

“Now, in addition to astrocytes, we have added neurons to the model. Since they are more sensitive, however, these cells were added later, as if they were seeded over the bioprinted material. In this way, neurons not only integrated themselves into the model, but also interacted with astrocytes”, explains Bruna Alice Gomes de Melo, first author of the work, carried out during her postdoctoral work at EPM-Unifesp.

The researchers explain that more neural cell types could be added in the future, increasing the complexity of the model and making it closest to neural tissuel.

Currently, the other three-dimensional models are organoids and spheroids, clusters of cells that self-organize in laboratory cultures. “Our model has greater reproducibility than organoids and spheroids. In addition, it can be produced on a larger scale”, informs Porcionatto.

adapted virus

Spheroids, structures formed from neural stem cells and also known as neurospheres, were key to the development of mouse-adapted SARS-CoV-2. For this, they were incubated for seven days together with particles of the SARS-CoV-2 that infects humans.

The few viral particles that survived and replicated were then isolated and placed in a new culture of neurospheres. The process was repeated four times, when enough virus was obtained to carry out the tests.

Genetic sequencing of the resulting virus showed that it lost mutations when compared to the one used in the first incubation step. The adapted coronavirus proved to be even closer to the original strain from Wuhanwhich started the pandemic.

Vero cell lines, normally used as a model for human infection, were subjected to both the normal and the adapted virus, showing a low ability of the latter to infect cells other than mice.

An interesting result obtained in the 3D bioprinted model was that the adapted virus had a replication capacity 30 times greater in astrocytes than in neurons, showing the relevance of these cells in the infection of the central nervous system by SARS-CoV-2.

“The pathogen could simply be present in the cell, but not replicate to the point of being a problem for the organism. The result shows that there are viral particles reproducing and being placed outside the cell, which can infect others”, reports Melo.

In addition, during infection, the researchers observed an increase in the expression of chemokines, molecules that attract cells of the immune system. Thanks to their presence, there was a decrease in calls inflammatory cytokines.

“This means that our model reproduces what would happen in the organism, being a better option for cells in two-dimensional plates, organoids and spheroids. In addition, the bioink we developed can aggregate other cells that seem to be involved in the SARS-CoV-2 infection in the brain, such as microglia and endothelial cells present in the blood-brain barrier, which lines the inside of the brain’s blood vessels,” says Porcionatto. With the model, the researchers hope to reduce not only the costs of research of this type, but also the use of animals in the laboratory.