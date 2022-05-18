Blackpool Captain Deletes Homophobic Twitter Posts After Coming Gay | english football

after the young Jake Daniels of Blackpool comes out as gay , homophobic posts were found on the official Twitter account of England team captain Marvin Ekpiteta. In one of the publications, Ekpiteta praised, in 2013, the news that Nigeria had banned gay marriage.

In the same year, the player said that it was “disgusting” and “ridiculous” that a TV soap opera in question had five gay characters. The defender apologized for the posts, which left him “embarrassed” after the teammate’s homosexuality was announced.

– Today, the social media posts I made in 2012 and 2013 were highlighted. I want to sincerely apologize for the offensive and completely inappropriate language I used and the feelings I expressed. As a football player, I have worked with a wide and diverse range of people. Over this period, I developed and grew as a person. Yesterday, I was proud of Jake and everyone involved at Blackpool FC for an extremely positive moment for football as a whole.

“I am embarrassed by the comments I made at age 17, nearly a decade ago, that in no way reflect the values ​​I hold now or the beliefs I hold as a person or a teammate.”

1 of 1 Marvin Ekpiteta captained Blackpool last season — Photo: Getty Images Marvin Ekpiteta captained Blackpool last season – Photo: Getty Images

Daniels, who said he wanted to become a role model for others, also received support from a number of current and former players, including former Germany international Thomas Hitzlsperger, who came out as gay in 2013 after retiring.

