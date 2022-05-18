BMW 3 Series 2023 gets more expressive and sophisticated

The 2023 BMW 3 Series has arrived as a nice mid-life upgrade from the G22 generation, which adds an expressive look to the look and makes the German mid-luxury interior more sophisticated.

On the outside, the 2023 BMW 3 Series appears with new, sharper full LED headlamps, which have two projectors with enlarged, non-enveloping daytime running lights.

The double kidney grille is also new, being more pronounced and keeping the spirit of the brand in an adequate size, unlike some models with huge kidneys going to the “floor”.

As the grille became more pronounced, the bumper gained contours that make it very prominent, with small side spoilers.

At the rear, the BMW 3 Series 2023 appears with the same headlamps, however, the bumper takes on a new look, also gaining volume, as does the front.

Inside, the main highlight of the updated 3 Series is the BMW Curved Display, a continuously curved screen with a 12.3-inch cluster and 14.9-inch iDrive 8.0 multimedia.

With 5G internet, the BMW 3 Series 2023 has an eSIM Card to provide internet on board with Wi-Fi and the guarantee of online and remote services.

You can use a personal SIM to make the Series 3 even more unique.

Having more items related to the Shadow Line pack, with elements in gloss black, the Series 3 2023 also has the new Skyscraper Gray and Brooklyn Gray colors.

The new M Sport exhaust with large mouths, plus variable actuation steering and 19-inch alloy wheels are part of the packages offered.

On the mechanical side, rear-wheel drive is now accompanied by an expanded xDrive option.

The 2023 BMW 3 Series retains the B48 2.0 TwinPower Turbo engines with 192 or 258 horsepower, in addition to the 387 horsepower 3.0 TwinPower Turbo inline six in the M340i.

In the case of the BMW 330e, the hybrid set delivers 292 horsepower. The transmission remains an eight-speed automatic.

BMW 3 Series 2023 – Photo gallery