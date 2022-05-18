BMW updates 3 Series with giant screen in cabin; see details – 05/18/2022

BMW will present the new 3 Series to the world in July, a sedan with changes in design and technology gains that highlight the newly designed cockpit with the BMW Curved Display. What a canvas! On the outside, the changes were subtle.

The front and rear bumpers now have a new sporty touch, I honestly liked it better. The kidney-shaped grille and the elegant set of sharper headlights have been redesigned. The brand also made available the optional M Sport package on the 330i and 330e models. The M signature raises the standard for the sedan.

The full-LED headlamps are slimmer, with clear contours and inverted L-shaped daytime running lights. The exterior daytime running light elements also serve as the turn signals.

The novelty of the BMW Curved Display is nothing more than a frameless glass surface that slopes slightly towards the driver. A 12.3-inch information display is behind the steering wheel and 14.9-inch “controls” merge into a single, high-resolution, fully digital piece.

With launch scheduled for July, the model currently holds about 14% of the brand’s vehicle sales worldwide. Among the salient features of the sedan is the range of available transmissions that combine with fuel economy. The current generation 3 Series alone has sold over 1.1 million units.

Under the hood is the TwinPower 2.0 turbo four-cylinder engine in 330i configuration. Everything we already know around here. For the 330e option, the plug-in hybrid is still available with the option TwinPower Turbo 6-cylinder 3.0, which has been enhanced with 48V mild hybrid technology. All are available with xDrive intelligent all-wheel drive as an option. But the pepper of the rear-wheel drive is the model’s forte.

BMW do Brasil will announce that it has no set date for the launch of the new 3 Series, but I believe it should happen between the end of this year and the first half of 2023. It will depend on the pace of this global wave of semiconductor shortages that is leaving the upside down automotive industry.