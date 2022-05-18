NewsWorld

Boeing 737 has hole in fuselage after strong collision with bird in Cuba

A Boeing 737-300 aircraft of the Mexican company Magnicharters had a hole in the fuselage after colliding with a bird while approaching for landing at the Jose Martí international airport in Havana (Cuba), on May 16.

Photos taken on the ground at the Cuban airport by Iván Castro Palacios show the jet with extensive damage to the radome (the “nose” of the aircraft). There is no information at the time of which aircraft was involved in the incident. The Mexican company’s fleet consists of nine Boeing 737-300s, with an average age of 28.9 years, according to the inventory on the Planespotters website.


Bird strike incidents (bird strike) rarely result in high-risk situations for the safety of flights, although they require immediate attention from the crew. The most serious cases occur when the aircraft’s two engines are affected, as happened in 2009 with US Airways Flight 1549, in the case that became known worldwide as the miracle of the Hudson River, as the pilots achieved a “miraculous” landing in the waters of the river that bathes New York.

In addition to the case mentioned above, only other very rare occasions resulted in a greater risk, but that was properly managed by the pilots, who are trained for these occasions.

The Mexican airline specializes in flights to the main tourist destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean, especially from its operations center in Mexico City.






