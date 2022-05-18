Bolsonaro sends special secretary to deal with weapons in Iraq

Admiral Flávio Rocha, Secretary of Strategic Affairs of the Presidency of the Republic, embarks this Wednesday, 18th, for a trip to Iraq. In addition to oil, the visit is of direct commercial interest to the national defense industry, which is keen to expand the sale of war equipment to that country. The government of Jair Bolsonaro is also moving to strengthen ties between small arms companies and Iraqis.

The Iraqi government has been looking for new arms procurement partners. In the international market, the desire of that country to equip its police force with light weapons is known. Companies like Taurus and CBC, the first maker of weapons, the second of ammunition, can be accredited for this market.















In addition to Iraq, the mission headed by Admiral Rocha will go to Morocco, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Saudi Arabia. The trip starts this Wednesday and lasts until June 7th. At the end of the tour of the Middle East, the Brazilian delegation will visit Hungary and the Czech Republic, two countries with which the Bolsonaro government maintains good relations.

economic area

The trip is viewed with reservations by the government’s economic department. The team of Economy Minister Paulo Guedes would like the government to give priority at this time to contacts with member countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). But the Planalto considers that the visit would not have diplomatic implications since a good part of the countries currently have an interest in doing business with Iraq.

Currently, Brazilian imports from Iraq are restricted to oil. Exports are concentrated in sugar and poultry, beef and live animals. In the 1980s, Iraq was one of the main buyers of military vehicles manufactured by Engesa, such as the Urutu and Cascavel. Brazil also commercialized Astros rockets and there would still be old Brazilian launchers that require modernization, as well as military vehicles.

The possibility of President Jair Bolsonaro himself participating in this visit was even discussed at Palácio do Planalto. In that case, the trip would turn into a state visit, and there would certainly be an agenda with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al Kadhimi.

At the end of last year, Bolsonaro planned the visit to Baghdad, but the idea was aborted, among other reasons, for lack of security. On the eve of the Brazilian mission, the prime minister was the target of a drone attack. He escaped the attack on his residence.

At the time, Bolsonaro was out of Brazil for almost a week. He toured the Middle East in November and visited Bahrain, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. The promotion of war material made in Brazil was one of the highlights of the tour through the Arab countries.

In the Planalto, Bolsonaro’s close contact with leaders of Iraq and countries in conflict is considered diplomatically valuable because of Brazil’s presence on the United Nations Security Council. He has been twice to Arab nations in the Middle East, and once to Israel.

After an ideological approximation in the 2018 campaign, the president sought to balance relations with the Arabs, for fear of commercial retaliation for the recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, with the never fulfilled promise of transferring the Brazilian embassy, ​​which remains in Tel Aviv. . Bolsonaro also evaluates opportunities to see countries like Kuwait, among others. The countries of the region seek agricultural development and diversification of their economies.

historical partner

Iraq is considered a historic partner of Brazil and, last year, Prime Minister Kadhimi agreed with US President Joe Biden to end the participation of US troops in clashes in the country, where they are fighting against the Islamic State. Present since the invasion in 2003, when the dictator Saddam Hussein was overthrown, the US military, also partners with the Armed Forces in Brazil, will continue to provide assistance and training to the Iraqi Army.

Most of the agendas are suggested by the Department of Defense Products, of the Ministry of Defense, in discussion with the Department of Strategic Affairs. In a commercial strategy, the current secretary of Defense Products, Marcos Degaut, will be the next Brazilian ambassador in Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates.

Asked about going to Iraq, the Special Secretariat for Social Communication said it had no information about the agenda. The Secretariat for Strategic Affairs and the Ministry of Defense did not respond.