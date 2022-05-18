Botafogo shareholder, John Textor wins the title of citizen of the state of Rio de Janeiro

Majority shareholder of SAF (Sociedad Anónima do Futebol) of Botafogo, John Textor won the title of Citizen of the State of Rio de Janeiro. The information was disclosed by the profile Catraca Botafogo and by the journalist Thiago Franklin, on Twitter.

The project is by state deputy Eurico Junior (which has no relationship with Eurico Miranda) and came into force this Tuesday.

John Textor bought most of Botafogo’s assets and has been instrumental in rebuilding the club. Last weekend, he celebrated the 3-1 victory over Fortaleza by waving the flag on the field and gave an emotional interview.

It is worth remembering that in April John Textor had the title of Honorary Citizen of the Municipality of Rio approved in city ​​Council. This honor was proposed by Councilor Márcio Ribeiro (Avant-RJ)), declared Botafogo.

The Rio de Janeiro Legislative Assembly granted John Textor the title of citizen of the state of Rio de Janeiro. 😂 — Botafogo Turnstile ★彡 (@catracabotafogo) May 18, 2022