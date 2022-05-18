Bradesco holds real estate auction with installments in up to 48 installments

THE Bradesco announced the realization of a new real estate auction to the next week. There will be 21 properties for sale in eight Brazilian states, 19 of which are residential and two are commercial.

Prices start from BRL 72,000 to BRL 637,000. The residences and businesses are located in the states of Amazonas, Ceará, Goiás, Mato Grosso, Minas Gerais, Paraná, Rio Grande do Sul and São Paulo.

An example of an offer that will be available at the auction is an apartment with approximately 47m² in the Residential Villa Resedás Building, in Barra Funda (SP). The initial bid is R$97,000, but the buyer must pay IPTU debts.

Another interesting offer is a house in Jardim Consórcio, located in the south of SP. The property with a total area of ​​159m² has a minimum bid of R$ 637 thousand.

Conditions and participation

Banco Bradesco’s event will be held on May 25, starting at 2 pm, by auctioneer Fernando Cerello. To participate, simply access the Mega Auctions portal.

The amounts may be paid in 48 installments, with a down payment of 30% for properties worth more than R$100,000; and up to 12 times, with a 25% sign for the others. Those who prefer to pay in cash will receive a 10% discount.