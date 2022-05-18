Bragantino loses at Estudiantes and gets complicated in Libertadores

Despite the good second half, Red Bull Bragantino lost to Estudiantes at home by 1-0 and was in a delicate situation in Group C of the Copa Libertadores. Today’s confrontation (17), took place at Nabi Abi Chedid, for the fifth round.

After a first stage with few chances, Massa Bruta improved and put pressure on the opponent. However, he gave space and allowed the team from La Plata to arrive with danger and score the goal in the 31st of the final stage, with Del Prete, who hit a near-bike.

The result already guarantees Estudiantes as a key ‘champion’. Currently, the club has 13 points. Bragantino is still in second place, with five, but could lose the position tomorrow (18), at 19h, when Nacional-URU receives Vélez in the complement of the fifth round of the bracket.

Upcoming games and group status

In the sixth and final round of the Libertadores group stage, the two clubs enter the field on Tuesday (24), at 19:15. Massa Bruta visits Nacional in Uruguay while Leão plays the Argentine duel against Velez Sarsfieldalso outside the house.

If the match between Nacional and Vélez ends in a draw tomorrow (18), the can draw in the last round and advance, as long as Vélez doesn’t beat Estudiantes by three or more goals difference.

If the Uruguayan team beats Vélez, Massa Bruta will have to win in the last round to reach the round of 16 of Liberta. Finally, if Vélez wins against Nacional-URU, Toro Loko will enter the sixth round with the same score as the Buenos Aires team, depending on the goal difference to see who would be second and who would be in third place. Currently, the São Paulo team has -1 and the Argentines -4.

Who went comes: Del Prete

In addition to bringing a lot of danger to Bragantino’s defense, striker Del Prete is the best on the field for the goal scored.

Who was bad: Raul, jadsom and Eric Ramires

The trio that started the match in Massa Bruta’s midfield did not work. As none of the three managed to step on the ball and set up attacks, the team produced little. In the second stage, the departures of Raul and Jadsom allowed the team to have more creativity.

Bragantino’s performance: Lack of organization

The home team started the match very badly, being cornered in their defensive field, missing the ball and giving opportunities to the opponent. Without Hyoran, Braga had no creation in the middle and bet on advancing on the sides, with Artur and Helinho. The wing’s skill brought some moments of danger, but it wasn’t enough to threaten goalkeeper Andújar before the break.

With fewer defensive midfielders in the second half, the team managed to organize and put pressure on the opponent, but the visitors’ goal in the 31st minute ended that. The team went to the muffler in the rest of the confrontation, didn’t get the tie and got too complicated in the competition.

Students get better

The Argentine team took the field in the first 15 minutes. The best chance came at seven, in a cross kick by Manuel Castro, who went wide.

Braga grows and takes control of the game

After 15, Toro Loko found himself on the field and started to dominate the confrontation. However, the chances of opening the scoring were slim. Luan Cândido, at 16, and Raul, at 31, took risks from outside the area.

To attack

Maurício Barbieri came back from the break, serving the midfielder Jadsom for the entry of forward Sorriso. The change made the home team pressure, but it also gave the Argentines a counterattack.

The exchanges allowed more opportunities to open the scoring. At 10, Artur made a great move on the right and rolled to Ytalo, who brought him to the middle and kicked out. In the next minute, Helinho crossed from the right and Eric Ramires volleyed, forcing Andújar to palm across the back line.

The improvement made the commander send the team even further. With 16 minutes of the final stage, he drew more midfielder, Raul, to put midfielder Praxedes and even made a change on the right side, putting Aderlan in the place of Hurtado.

Punishment with goal

Braga’s higher game volume also left the team disorganized, with spaces in the defensive field. At 31 minutes came the punishment. Manuel Castro crossed and the ball deflected into defender Léo Realpe. The touch made her go up and stay for Del Prete, who showed a lot of skill to turn around and score a great goal, on an almost a bicycle.

Yellow when leaving

The famous Argentine catimba entered the field with the advantage on the scoreboard. In the changes made after the goal, the players took a long time to leave the field. Zuqui even took off his shirt while still on the field to receive the yellow card and delay the substitution even more.

Trave avoids the tie

Toro Loko’s best chance came in the 39th minute, when Léo Realpe headed the post after a cross in the area. In the final minutes, Cleiton launched the attack, however the team did not pose any more danger to Andújar.

Passed to whom?

Eric Ramires went to get the ball in Bragantino’s front row to try to improve the ball output. But, in an inexplicable move in the 11th minute of the first half, he rolled to the left, where there was no one.

Summoned with covid-19

Called by Tite this morning (17) for the friendlies against South Korea and Japan, captain Léo Ortiz tested positive for covid-19 and became Bragantino’s embezzlement.

Without the defender, coach Maurício Barbieri took the opportunity to make two other changes in the defense. Defender Natan stayed on the bench, making Renan and Léo Realpe the starting duo. On the right side, Hurtado overcame Aderlan, who had been playing more in Libertadores.

Boselli starts on the bench

Author of a great goal in the first match between the teams — the Argentines’ 2-0 victory — striker Mauro Boselli started the match on the bench. The ex-Corinthians player entered the field only at 26 of the second stage.

DATASHEET

RED BULL BRAGANTINO 0 x 1 STUDENTS-ARG

Date: May 17, 2022, Tuesday

Schedule: 19:15 (from Brasilia)

Competition: Copa Libertadores da América – Fifth round of Group C

Local: Nabi Abi Chedid Stadium, in Bragança Paulista (SP)

Public: 4,769 paying

Income: BRL 70,120.00

Referee: Juan Benitez (PAR)

assistants: José Cuevas (PAR) and Rodney Aquino (PAR)

Yellow cards: Ytalo, Sorriso, Cleiton (Bragantino); Emmanuel Más, Jorge Rodriguez, Del Prete, Zuqui, Godoy (Students)

goals: Del Prete, in the 31st minute of the second half.

BRAGANTINO RED BULL: Cleiton; Andrés Hurtado (Aderlan), Renan, Léo Realpe and Luan Cândido; Raul (Praxedes), Jadsom (Sorriso) and Eric Ramires; Arthur; Helinho (Jan Hurtado) and Ytalo (Alerrandro). Technician: Maurício Barbieri

STUDENTS-ARG: Mariano Andujar; Leonardo Godoy, Agustín Rogel, Fabián Noguera and Emmanuel Más; Manuel Castro (Toledo), Jorge Rodríguez, Fernando Zuqui (Kociubinski) and Pellegrini (Zapiolla); Gustavo Del Prete (Orosco) and Leandro Díaz (Boselli). Technician: Ricardo Zielinski