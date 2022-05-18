Brazil aid for final NIS 1; FGTS withdrawal for those born in June; Vehicle prices rise in April

This Wednesday, the 18th, millions of Brazilians receive a new installment of the Auxílio Brasil program. Another million workers born in the month of June have access to the extraordinary withdrawal of the FGTS (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço).

Read more: New FGTS withdrawal 2022: Can domestic workers withdraw up to R$ 1,000?

Amid rising inflation in the country, buying a car became even more expensive in April. See more details about these and other news in highlights of the day.

New installment of Aid Brazil today

A new round of Auxílio Brasil payments begins today for around 18 million families in poverty and extreme poverty. The cash transfer program replaced Bolsa Família at the end of last year.

Each beneficiary of the initiative receives at least R$ 400 in installments per month. The floor is guaranteed until December, but it could become permanent if President Jair Bolsonaro sanctions the Provisional Measure (MP) approved by the Federal Congress.

To receive the aid, it is necessary to have an active registration in the Cadastro Único (CadÚnico), in addition to a family income of up to R$ 105 per capita. Families composed of pregnant women, nursing mothers or children under 21 years old can have a monthly income of up to R$ 210 per person.

Caixa Econômica Federal, responsible for transfers of Auxílio Brasil, schedules those approved according to the end of their Social Identification Number (NIS). Check out the full program schedule for the month of May:

End of NIS/ Payment Date

1: 18th of May

2: 19th of May

3: 20th of May

4: 23 May

5: 24th of May

6: 25th of May

7: 26th of May

8: 27 May

9: 30 May

0: 31 of May

Born in June can withdraw FGTS

Anyone who has a balance in FGTS linked accounts and has a birthday in June can withdraw up to R$ 1 thousand from today. The money deposit will be made by Caixa Econômica Federal, in accounts created automatically in the Caixa Tem application.

The government’s forecast is to serve a total of 42 million Brazilians, with transfers of R$ 30 billion, which will be injected into the economy. Payments take place until June 15, with the possibility of withdrawal until December.

Anyone with a balance in active or inactive FGTS accounts can participate, except for those who used the funds in secured credit operations. An example is the loan with the guarantee of the birthday withdrawal.

Transfers occur according to the quota holders’ birthday month. See the full FGTS extraordinary withdrawal calendar:

Born in January – April 20

Born in February – April 30

Born in March – May 4

Born in April – May 11

Born in May – May 14

Born in June – May 18

Born in July – May 21

Born in August – May 25

Born in September – May 28

Born in October – June 1st

Born in November – June 8

Born in December – June 15

New, pre-owned and used cars are more expensive in April

KBB Brasil released recent data from its Price Change Monitor, which shows that car prices rose in the country in April. The smallest variation was that of new models, which rose 0.54%.

Already used vehicles, with up to 4 years of use, had a high of 0.91% last month. Used cars, with 4 to 10 years of use, led the rise with an average increase of 1.72%.

In the cut by year of manufacture, new vehicles manufactured in 2022 recorded an advance of 0.62%, while the 2023 models soared 1.59%. Below, check out the price change of cars in April:

model year March (2022) April (2022) Monthly average (2021) Average -0.55% 0.54% 1.33% 2023 -1.78% 1.59% 0.00% 2022 -0.69% 0.62% 1.09%

model year March (2022) April (2022) Monthly average (2021) Average 1.11% 0.91% 1.42% 2022 1.32% 0.66% 1.68% 2021 1.14% 0.63% 1.09% 2020 1.02% 1.48% 1.06% 2019 1.03% 0.82% 1.54%