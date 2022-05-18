Brazil observes growth in fuel consumption, such as diesel, during the first quarter of this year

Photo: Reproduction by IADE-Michoko / Source: Pixabay



Compared to the same period in 2021, fuel consumption increased. Diesel sales grew the equivalent of 2.22% in Brazil

From January to March of this year, a volume corresponding to 14.8 million m³ of diesel oil was sold to consumers in Brazil, which represents the highest number in a first quarter since the beginning of the historical series, in 2000. The value also refers to an increase of 2.22% compared to the same period last year, according to information collected by the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP).

In addition, the data also reveal that, in March, there was a 2.19% reduction in diesel consumption in Brazil. However, the growth in the quarter is due to the month of February, when demand was 10.19% higher compared to January.

According to the Brazilian Association of Fuel Importers (Abicom), the increase in diesel consumption is associated with the agricultural harvest period, which requires trucks for the freight transport.

According to the economics professor at Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV), Alberto Ajzental, it is necessary to wait in order to know whether the growth in consumption represents a recovery or a slowdown in the economy. For him, the indicator for the month of April will show if Brazil followed the resumption of the production sectors or if, once again, it entered a retraction. The professor also explained that the second alternative would represent a series of social and economic impacts in the country.

Diesel oil is mainly used for transport purposes in the country.

In Brazil, diesel consumption is, in general, limited to transport, with the oil used by buses and trucks. Thus, the increase in demand also encompasses a second aspect, given that, as 50% of transport costs are related to fuel, the transfer of these expenses affects Brazilians in all their consumption activities.

Under this bias, economist Alberto Ajzental stated that diesel is everywhere, whether in the mattress that a family buys, in the lettuce plant used as food or even in the bus that makes it possible to get to work. Thus, according to Ajzental, if the producer consumed more, the pass-through reaches the consumer in the form of an increase in the price of the product.

Thanks to last adjustment imposed by Petrobras, 8.8% as of last Tuesday (10th), the liter of fuel is currently sold at an average value of R$ 6.85, according to the ANP. However, in places like Acre, the price can already reach the amount of R$ 8.30.

Recommended articles

Fuel price rises higher than inflation

Since January, the increase in the price of fuel has reached 28.5%, which is equivalent to seven times more than the accumulated inflation of the period, of 4.29%, according to Alberto Ajzental’s calculations. The professor points out that the growth in costs drives the readjustment of freight, which, as an immediate result, can reach 4.5%.

Finally, economist Alexandre Schwartsman points out that the rise in fuel prices should not stop this year. According to him, the value of a gallon of gasoline abroad is higher than what Brazil has been selling, with a 20% lag. For the economist, if prices are not reduced, Petrobras will, at some point, have to carry out a new adjustment, which could lead to an inflation of 8.5% in the country at the end of the year.