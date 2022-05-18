Brazil records moving average of 116 daily deaths from Covid; trend is up for the second day | coronavirus
Brazil registered this Wednesday (18) 99 deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hourstotalizing 665,376 since the beginning of the pandemic. Thus, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days is 116. Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the change was +20%indicating a trend towards high in deaths resulting from the disease by the second day.
- Total deaths: 665,376
- Death record in 24 hours: 99
- Average deaths in the last 7 days: 116 (14-day variation: +20%)
- Total known confirmed cases: 30,737,728
- Record of known confirmed cases within 24 hours: 12,789
- Average new cases in the last 7 days: 17,666 (14-day variation: +17%)
Alagoas, Amazonas, Amapá, Ceará, Maranhão, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Paraíba, Rio Grande do Norte, Rondônia, Roraima, Sergipe and Tocantins did not register death by Covid in 24 hours. In the state of Roraima, there was also no record of a new known case in the period.
In the state of Acre, there was no update on the numbers of cases and deaths from the disease until the closing of this bulletin.
The country also recorded 12,789 new Covid-19 diagnoses in 24 hourscompleting 30,737,728 known cases since the beginning of the pandemic. As a result, the moving average of cases in the last 7 days was 17,666variation of +17% compared to two weeks ago.
At its worst, the moving average surpassed the mark of 188,000 known daily cases on January 31 this year.
The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20 pm. The balance is based on data from the state health departments.
Death curve in the states
- On the rise (7 states): PI, BA, SP, PR, MS, MT, RS
- In stability (7 states and the DF): CE, SC, RJ, DF, ES, TO, RO, AM
- Falling (11 states): PE, GO, MG, PA, SE, PB, RN, AL, AP, MA, RR
- Not disclosed (1 state): B.C
This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance sheet in relation to the average recorded two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the g1 to analyze pandemic trends).
It is worth mentioning that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average numbers are generally in decimal numbers and rounded off to facilitate the presentation of data. The percentage change to calculate the trend (up, stability or drop) takes into account the unrounded numbers.
See the situation in the states
THE g1 shows below the graphs of some states in the evolution of deaths by Covid and known cases of the disease. To see the situation in all states and DF, in addition to national numbers, visit the special page with more details and analysis.
Consortium of press vehicles
Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, which started working collaboratively, since June 8, 2020, to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (know more).
