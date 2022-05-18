Breakup between Paulo Sousa and Diego Alves raises the mood in Flamengo; charged, Bruno Spindel silences | Flamengo

The 3-0 score against Universidad Católica on Tuesday, for Libertadores, was not enough for Flamengo to have days of peace. And the fuse was lit when Paulo Sousa opened up at a press conference the distant relationship he has with Diego Alves. The episode made an imminent rupture between the parties definitive and generated demands in Ninho do Urubu.

+ Paulo Sousa says that Diego Alves asked to play for Flamengo after 10 days without training: “Processes are not like that”

1 of 2 Diego Alves during Flamengo training — Photo: Paula Reis/Flamengo Diego Alves during Flamengo training — Photo: Paula Reis/Flamengo

Despite the rest of the cast, Diego Alves was at the training center for the treatment of pubalgia that has taken him out of activities since the game against Botafogo, on the 8th, and did not hide his anger at the Paulo Sousa press conference. In the midst of the clash is Bruno Spindel, cited by the coach as an interlocutor in the manifestation of the goalkeeper willing to play for Libertadores.

– If you check what pubic pain is and how long it takes to recover, it can’t be overnight. Or for a meeting you had with Bruno Spindel at lunchtime. And that quickly recovered and could be available to play – said Paulo Sousa.

+ Paulo Sousa explains hug to Hugo and says he will win at Fla: “I paid to be here and I will be happy”

The executive director confided to people close to him that Diego Alves’ position was the opposite, that he would not be able to play, and there are demands at the club for the manager to make public clarifications. wanted by geBruno chose not to comment.

Best moments: Flamengo 3 x 0 Universidad Católica, for the Libertadores Cup 2022

The football department tries to put a lid on the matter and let the matter fall into oblivion, but both Diego and Paulo find themselves exposed to the passivity of the managers in episodes that have been accumulating since January.

+ Analysis: Flamengo reacts to criticism and leaves the ropes, but needs to respond in sequence

Also at the press conference after the victory over Universidad Católica, Paulo Sousa was asked how he sees the demand for results and the demand from the crowd. In response, the coach cited Spindel and football vice Marcos Braz.

– I see it more as an opportunity, a challenge to be able to grow, to develop an emotional intelligence to be focused, to believe in the processes, because I have no doubt that this will happen. As I’ve been saying, and I’d like you to ask Marcos (Braz) and Bruno (Spindel) how important it was to renew, rebuild, even with a part of the squad that is four years older than those in 2019, where other clubs reinforced, where there is more balance.

Junior analyzes Hugo’s moment: “If you want him to have good performances, booing is not the way to go”

Holder of the red-black goal in the cups, Santos was injured and has not played since the 4th. Thus, the possibility arose of Diego Alves being used, but, still in the press conference after the defeat to Botafogo, Paulo Sousa stated that Hugo would be the holder against Altos. At the re-presentation of the cast in Rio de Janeiro, Diego complained of pubalgia.

It is not the first time that Diego Alves has been out of activities for physical reasons and Paulo Sousa is against returning to games without a training period. It was a similar situation, even, which marked the beginning of the separation between the two, at the beginning of the season.

“Keep booing. It’s working!” says Arthur | The Voice of the Crowd

At the time, knee pain took the goalkeeper out of one of the first weeks of activities of the season, but he made himself available on the eve of the Fla-Flu of the Guanabara Cup. Paulos Sousa and Grilo (goalkeeper coach) argued that he would not act without training. That’s when Diego asked for the same treatment and the same opportunities that the duo gave Hugo.

The episode led to a meeting attended by Márcio Tannure, Paulo Grilo, Paulo Sousa and Diego Alves, when the head of the DM declared that the absence of the goalkeeper from some activities was common in previous seasons for preventive treatments. It wasn’t enough to clear up the misunderstanding. Since then, the relationship between the parties is protocol.