Bungie Against Sony’s Censorship of Abortion Rights: “They Won’t Silence Us”

Bungie is also part of the ongoing discussion within Sony about the right to abortion, especially after the alleged censorship imposed by the company regarding the topic in question, essentially reporting that no one will be able to silence Destiny. The team wants to stop them from “stand up for what is right”.

All of this is wrapped up in a tweet from Bungie’s Community Manager, with a response from Pete Parsons, CEO of Bungie: “I’ll admit I’m just a community manager within the grand scheme of things, but I’m sure of the following: we are, and will continue to be, Bungie. there will never be one muzzle big enough to stop us from supporting and defending what is right.” Parsons’ answer is a simple “Yes” as a general approval of what Bungie’s CM reported.

It is clearly a position taken by the Destiny team, contrary to the silence that seems to have been imposed by Sony on its teams and collaborators on the matter. The statement follows Insomniac’s stance in favor of women’s freedom of choice and a sort of rebuke from Sony. Considering that Bungie is about to be acquired by Sony, the strong position expressed represents a kind of friction within the companyfrom an ideological point of view.

The issue at Sony was addressed by a strange email sent by Jim Ryan, CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, to the company’s employees, in which in practice the head of PlayStation claimed that he did not want to take a single position on the matter, inviting all the company not to discuss the matter and talking about their dogs – Yes, he did.

Also in response to this, Insomniac wanted to make a $50,000 donation to the Women’s Reproductive Rights Assistance Project (WRRAP), which was approved by Sony, but always with the recommendation to officially keep silent on the matter from the point of view. official.

The debate over freedom of choice regarding abortion is sweeping the United States as the Supreme Court appears to want to review and potentially overturn the earlier “Roe v. Wade” that substantially enshrined, until now, the freedom of choice of abortion depends on each case by the woman, within a certain period of time.

