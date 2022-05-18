Burn to the bone and illegal: what are white phosphorus bombs? – 05/18/2022

Ukraine denounced this Wednesday (18) that Russian troops bombed a school in Avdiivka, in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, with white phosphorus ammunition. There were no casualties because the attack took place at night.

However, the use of the chemical against people has been prohibited since 1997 by the Geneva Convention – they can only hit military targets.

Phosphorus bombs produce flames that cannot be extinguished with water, and their components adhere to victims’ skin, which can burn to the bone.

They leave a white trail in the sky that could be identified.

This is not the first time that Ukrainian officials have accused Russians of using white phosphorus to attack cities, but Russia has consistently denied that it violated any international conventions.

are not chemical weapons

White phosphorus bombs are not chemical weapons, the use of which is prohibited by the Chemical Weapons Convention (1997), but incendiary weapons, the use of which follows Protocol III of the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons, signed by both Russia and Ukraine.

“It is prohibited, under any circumstances, to attack with incendiary weapons the civilian population as such, civilian persons, or property of a civilian nature”, says the protocol. This is not true for white phosphorus used as a beacon.

Phosphorus can be used as a smokescreen to hide troop movements, light up the battlefield, or set fire to infrastructure. But it can cause very serious burns to civilians.

Prohibited but recurring use

Incendiary bombs began to be used en masse during World War I, paralleling the emergence of military aviation. On May 31, 1915, for the first time, a German Zeppelin airship launched an air raid with firebombs on London.

In World War II, white phosphorus howitzers were used extensively by the US Army against German armored troops.

In the Vietnam War, napalm incendiary bombs, based on gelatinous fuel, were used by the United States.

In the Indochina War (1946-1954), France also resorted to them.

In 2004, the US military was accused of using white phosphorus bombs in Fallujah despite the presence of civilians in the Iraqi city considered a rear base for terrorist groups.

In 2009, Israel was also accused of using the ammunition against Palestinians in Gaza.

In 2014, Russia accused Ukraine of using phosphorus munitions during the war on Donbassin the east of the country.

In 2018, the Russian army was accused of dropping firebombs on Syria.

In 2020, Armenia and Azerbaijan also accuse each other of bombing civilian areas during fighting in the disputed Nagorno Karabakh region. (With international agencies)