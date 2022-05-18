Butler Leads With 41, Miami Beats Celtics To Lead In East Finals | nba

Jimmy Butler has never scored as many in the playoffs as he did in 2022, and the pace stayed the same in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. On Tuesday night, the Miami Heat made it 118 to 107 over the Boston Celtics, in Florida, with 41 points from the star – 17 in the third period alone. He also added 9 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals and 3 blocks, and was the great leader of the home team.

Miami imposed 39-14 in the third quarter, after finishing the first half 8 points behind. Boston made 2 baskets in 15 attempts on the court – the first hit only happened in the eighth minute. The great defensive performance culminated in an avalanche in the attack. Tyler Herro ended the match with 18 points and 8 rebounds. Gabe Vincent, who replaced Kyle Lowry, who was banned with a hamstring injury, contributed 17.

1 of 5 Jimmy Butler celebrates for the Miami Heat — Photo: Michael Reaves/Getty Images Jimmy Butler celebrates for the Miami Heat – Photo: Michael Reaves/Getty Images

On the other hand, the Celtics learned hours before the game that they would not have two starters. Marcus Smart, voted the best defender of the season, was vetoed with a foot injury. Al Horford, who has been shining in the playoffs, entered the covid protocols. Jayson Tatum had 29 points, but only 8 in the second half. He added 8 rebounds and 6 assists. Jaylen Brown took a while to get off the ground, but he scored 24 points and 10 rebounds.

Center Robert Williams and reserve point guard Payton Pritchard collaborated with 18 points each, but it wasn’t enough. The team won three of the four periods, but the padlock imposed by the Heat in the third period ended up decreeing the result. The next duel takes place on Thursday, again in Miami, at 21:30. Horford and Lowry will hardly be able to play, but Smart has chances to come back.

heat

Jimmy Butler (41 pts, 9 rebs, 5 asts, 4 steals, 3 blocks)

Tyler Herro (18 pts, 8 rebs)

Gabe Vincent (17 pts, 3 stumps)

Max Strus (11 pts)

Bam Adebayo (10 pts, 4 stumps)

Celtics

Jayson Tatum (29 pts, 8 rebs, 6 asts, 4 steals)

Jaylen Brown (24 pts, 10 rebs, 4 baskets of three)

Robert Williams (18 pts, 9 rebs)

Payton Pritchard (18 pts, 5 rebs, 4 asts, 4 baskets of three)

2 of 5 Bam Adebayo disputes position with Robert Williams — Photo: Michael Reaves/Getty Images Bam Adebayo disputes position with Robert Williams – Photo: Michael Reaves/Getty Images

assistance

heat 18

Celtics 22

Turnovers

heat 12

Celtics 16

Points generated by turnovers

heat 19

Celtics 17

3 of 5 Jayson Tatum Mourns — Photo: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports Jayson Tatum mourns — Photo: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

points in the bottle

heat 40

Celtics 48

second chance points

heat 11

Celtics 17

Transition points

heat 13

Celtics 19

field shots

Heat 39/80 (48.8%)

Celtics 36/79 (45.6%)

three shots

Heat 10/30 (33.3%)

Celtics 11/34 (32.4%)

free throws

Heat 30/34 (88.2%)

Celtics 24/32 (75%)

4 out of 5 Score Chart — Photo: NBA Scoring chart — Photo: NBA

First period – Celtics 28 to 25: Boston started hot and opened 9 points, but the home team got the comeback with dominance of the paint (20 points to 16). The Celtics regained control in the aftermath. From the perimeter, Boston 3 of 7, Heat 1 of 5. Tatum scored 10 points straight, with another 8 from center Robert Williams. Herro made 7 on the other side. Butler added 6 for Miami.

Second period – Celtics 34 to 29: Tatum was dominant in the second half, with 11 points, a total of 21, in addition to several defensive plays. Boston made it 26 to 4 in the lane in the period. In the first half, it was 15 points to 6 in the transition game. The Celtics had 17 assists (on 26 baskets). Miami, only 9. With great ball movement, score from 62 to 54 in the break.

5 of 5 Jimmy Butler and Jayson Tatum in Game 1 of the 2022 East Finals — Photo: Eric Espada/Getty Images Jimmy Butler and Jayson Tatum in Game 1 of the 2022 East Finals — Photo: Eric Espada/Getty Images

Third period – Heat 39 to 14: Miami ran over Boston, who only made his first field goal in the eighth minute. The Celtics hit 2-of-15 on the end. The Heat, 11 of 22. With a solid defense in the perimeter and in the paint, Miami suffocated the rival and provoked several turnovers. Butler scored 17 period points, a total of 31. Score from 93 to 76.

Fourth period – Celtics 31 to 25: Boston returned to play in the last period, but not enough to turn the score around. The difference even narrowed from 20 to 7 points, but Miami reacted in the end, with great protection in the lane and a team fired by the effort of Jimmy Butler. The Heat open the series with a win and are excited for Game 2.