C6 Bank releases C6 Account Insurance free for 2 months

C6 Bank launched a promotion to customers, with two months of free use of the C6 Account Insurance. It covers financial losses from operations carried out under threat, coercion or kidnapping. In addition, it also offers psychological assistance to victims.

The product was launched in February this year. Outside of the promotion, the value of the C6 Conta Insurance monthly fee varies between R$1 and R$20, according to the coverage chosen by the customer.

C6 Insurance Free Account

C6 Conta Insurance is offered in partnership with Zurich. All active bank customers can join the promotion. Valid for individuals and legal entities.

In addition, for new hires, the first installment will be refunded within seven days and the second will be exempt. From the 3rd month onwards, the charge will be according to the coverage chosen.

With the promotion, the idea is to expand the product to more customers and encourage adherence to Seguro C6 Bank. “Customers have peace of mind that their transactions on the app and on the card are protected in case they are victims of violence”, explains Fabio Basilone, head of insurance at C6 Bank.

According to C6 Bank, all customers of the bank are eligible for C6 Account Insurance. Another detail is that coverage starts to be valid 24 hours after contracting the product.

Those interested in joining the insurance, inside and outside the promotion, can hire the service through the C6 Bank app. There are all the details about coverage, as well as the values ​​and free membership for the next two months.

It is worth remembering that the product covers losses arising from transactions via PIX, credit and debit purchases and withdrawals made under threat, coercion, kidnapping, in addition to purchases made with a stolen card.