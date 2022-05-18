Cannes 2022: the best of the festival’s red carpet

Getty Images

the prestigious Cannes Festival extended its red carpet and started the celebrations of its 75th edition yesterday (17th). Considered the biggest film festival in the world, the event on the French Riviera will run until May 28, back to its traditional calendar after two years hampered by the pandemic.

Marking the return of parties and audiences to cinemas, Cannes will bring together major stars of the film industry over 12 days and screen heavyweight films – such as Tom Cruise’s “Top Gun: Maverick” (taking the actor to the festival for the first time). in 30 years) and director Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic. In all, 21 feature films are vying for the main prize at the show.

Read more: 12 great looks from the history of the Met Gala

The big party began with an appeal by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, for the world of cinema to demonstrate against the war in his country, in addition to the screening of Michel Hazanavicius’ zombie film, “Final Cut”, and the delivery of an honorary Palme d’Or to actor Forest Whitaker.

Hollywood celebrities such as Juliane Moore and Eva Longoria were present on the red carpet packed with celebrities. Kristen Stewart (one of the stars of David Cronenberg’s new feature, “Crimes of the Future”, which will be screened at the festival) and Anne Hathaway (in the film “Armageddon Time”, by James Gray, alongside Anthony Hopkins) are some of the other stars that will still parade through the French Riviera.

In terms of fashion, highlight for high glamor looks, with lots of glitter, ruffles, bows and extravagant jewelry. Therefore, we selected the Cannes Film Festival 2022 red carpet highlights. Check it out below: