Cannes Film Festival: See the looks of the famous on the second day – Who

Tom Cruise, Eva Longoria and Adriana Lima (Photo: Getty Images)

The Cannes Film Festival continues to receive celebrities from all over the world during this Wednesday (18), and once again the artists took care of their looks for the various events.

The highlight of the day was the red carpet for the first screening of the film. Top Gun: Maverickstarring Tom Cruise and Jennifer Connelly. Names such as Adriana Lima, Viola Davis, Eva Longoria and many others.

Viola Davis and Julius Tennon (Photo: WireImage)

Tom Cruisa (Photo: WireImage)

Eva Longoria (Photo: WireImage)

Jennifer Connelly (Photo: Getty Images)

Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry (Photo: Getty Images)

Elle Fanning at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival (Photo: Getty Images)

Adriana Lima (Photo: Getty Images)

Sonia Ben Amma at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival (Photo: WireImage/Getty Images)

CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 18: Josephine Skriver attends the screening of "Top Gun: Maverick" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Secret/Getty Images) (Photo: Getty Images)

CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 18: Blanca Blanco attends the screening of "Top Gun: Maverick" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images) (Photo: Getty Images)

CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 18: Natalia Kapchuk attends the screening of "Top Gun: Maverick" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Secret/Getty Images) (Photo: Getty Images)

CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 18: Jasmine Tookes attends the screening of "Top Gun: Maverick" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images) (Photo: Getty Images)

CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 18: Chanel Iman attends the screening of "Top Gun: Maverick" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images) (Photo: Getty Images)