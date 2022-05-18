Caregiver undergoes emergency surgery after trying to swallow Covid-19 test swab

A caregiver had to be rushed to emergency surgery after swallowing a swab used in Covid-19 test, 15 centimeters longat home.

Bobby Lee, 31, decided to do the self test after feeling unwell during a night shift on April 20th. But the rod ended up lodged in his mouth.

“The rod got stuck in the back of my throat. I tried to remove it but I couldn’t, so I thought I would have to try to swallow it.”, said the woman, a resident of Durham (England). “I swallowed and went down a little, but it only went halfway down my throat.”, added the Englishwoman, who has two children. Bobby felt he couldn’t breathe and briefly feared for his life.

Worried and alone with her youngest son, she rushed to the ER, where she was transferred to a nearby hospital for emergency surgery, Metro reported.

The caregiver said she was “glad to have had the sense” to drive to the hospital, adding that the episode “could have been fatal”.

English caregiver underwent emergency surgery after trying to swallow a Covid-19 test swab

“I just got in the car and went straight to the emergency room. I was shocked because I didn’t know what was going to happen, if I was going to stop breathing with the little one alone.”finished.