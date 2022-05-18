Carol beats former No. 1 juvenile and advances in RG quali

After overcoming the 16-year-old, Carol will face a former top 30 in the next phase Photo: Disclosure

Paris, France) – The Meligeni family will represent Brazil in the second round of qualifying for Roland Garros. After the victory of his brother Felipe last Monday, Carolina Meligeni Alves also advanced in the dispute in Paris. The number 3 in the country and 203 in the world this Tuesday beat the 16-year-old Andorran Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva, former number 1 youth and already 158th in the WTA ranking, by 6/3 and 7/5.

At the age of 26, Carol Meligeni tries to compete in a Grand Slam main draw for the first time in her career. The paulista from Campinas had only participated in a Slam quali, at this year’s Australian Open, when she fell in her debut.

The next opponent will be the American Christina McHale, former top 30 and currently 256th in the world at age 30. McHale has a WTA title, won in 2016 in Tokyo, and made 11 appearances in the main draw at Roland Garros, having reached the third round in 2012.

Carol’s best career ranking is 193rd, reached in March of this year. A win on her debut in Paris earns her 20 points, with the possibility of 10 more with a new win. The campineira comes from a good result in the ITF W60 of Saint Gaudens, also on French clay, in which she was finalist last week. The result 48 points and the recovery of 33 positions in the ranking.

Despite having suffered a service break in the opening game, Carol Meligeni had a good first set and soon regained the lead on the scoreboard. She looked for a draw straight away and didn’t face any more break-points until the end of the set, earning yet another break, taking the only chance she had.

The second set was more balanced and featured many long rallies from the back of the court. Kasintseva, who last year won his first professional tournament in Braziltried to vary the height of the ball, sometimes executing more flat shots, sometimes with higher spin, and dropped with 3/0 on the scoreboard.

But Carol has remained very consistent in her background play. She managed to get a tie in the eighth game, and soon after, she broke again to make it 5/4. The Brazilian did not take advantage of the first chance to serve for the game, but continued to press the serve of her young opponent to break for the third time in a row and take advantage of her second opportunity to win.