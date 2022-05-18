Case of threat to Jorge surprises Palmeiras; side makes police report | palm trees

The threats suffered by left-back Jorge before training at Palmeiras last Tuesday caused surprise and outrage behind the scenes at the club. The fact even motivated a demonstration by the main organization of Verdão, which repudiated the act against the athlete.

At the Football Academy, support for the left-back was unanimous. So much so that the club decided to issue an official note, signed by President Leila Pereira, and promised to take legal and criminal measures. The athlete also went to the police and made a report.

– We are a family: the Palmeiras Family! When one of our people is attacked, so are we! – says part of the note signed by the director.

1 of 3 Jorge, left-back Palmeiras, at the Academy — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag. palm trees Jorge, left-back Palmeiras, at the Academy — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag. palm trees

The threats against the athlete, even if initially evaluated as an isolated act, go against everything that Abel Ferreira has defended in his press conferences. On other occasions, the coach had already vented against violence in football and demanded authorities. Speeches addressing pressure and emotional exhaustion have been recurrent.

After the game against Juazeirense, he asked for support from Palmeiras to the squad until the end of the season and regretted the behavior of a small part of the crowd, mainly because of demonstrations on social networks.

In the statement, Verdão returned to use “Família Palmeiras” to reinforce the unity speech preached by the technical commission and professional cast.

Palmeiras full-back, Jorge is threatened by fans: “It’s unacceptable”, says Felipe Zito

Option for Piquerez’s vacancy, Jorge still hasn’t rocked the Palmeiras shirt, but he was already receiving opportunities even before the Uruguayan’s injury. Recently, the athlete had a conversation with Abel Ferreira during an activity at the Football Academy, after the match against Fluminense.

Last Tuesday, Jorge participated normally in the training. The left-back was hired by Palmeiras last season. After finishing the process of recovering from surgery on his left knee, he played seven games in 2021. This year, he has already entered the field 16 times, three of them in the alviverde 100% campaign in Libertadores.

For the South American competition, Verdão faces Emelec this Wednesday, at 19:00 (Brasília time), at Allianz Parque.

2 of 3 Weverton and Jorge during Palmeiras training at the Academia — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag. palm trees Weverton and Jorge during Palmeiras training at the Academia — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag. palm trees

THE podcast ge Palmeiras is available on the following platforms:

🎧 Globoplay – click here to listen!

🎧 Spotify – click here to listen!

🎧 Google Podcasts – click here to listen!

🎧 Apple Podcasts – click here to listen!

🎧 Pocket Casts – click here to listen!

▶️ Hit play!