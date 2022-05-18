Catalog of the new PS Plus will be updated every month

Sony confirmed, this Monday (16), part of the list of games that will be available in the new PS Plus catalog, which arrives in Brazil on June 13. In addition to listing the names that service subscribers will have on the first day, the Japanese giant also reported that it will make two monthly updates on the platform to make new titles available.

In Brazil, users will be able to choose between three levels of service: Essential, Extra and Deluxe — the third option will only cover countries that do not support PS Now (cloud streaming). The following was said in a post on the PS Blog.

The games available in our PlayStation Plus catalog will continue to be updated and evolve over time so there is always something new to play. PlayStation Plus Essential — A monthly update will take place on the first Tuesday of the month for the PlayStation Plus Essential plan (and the two higher tiers) with the addition of new PS4 and PS5 games to the service, as is already the case for PlayStation members Plus

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium**/Deluxe — Another monthly update will take place in the middle of each month, with new games for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium/Deluxe plans. The amount of games updated each month varies.

How much does the new PS Plus cost?

In Brazil, the “Extra” option of the new PS Plus will cost BRL 52.90 a month, BRL 139.90 per quarter or BRL 339.90 per annum. At this level, players can look forward to a catalog with up to 400 of the most popular PS4 and PS5 games.

The “Deluxe” option, for countries that do not support PS Now, will cost BRL 59.90 a month, BRL 159.90 per quarter or BRL 389.90 per annum. Here, subscribers will have access to the perks of the previous level, in addition to a catalog full of titles from PS1, PS2 and PSP.

The simplest plan of the new PS Plus, the “Essential”, which follows the same current offer of the service, comes out for BRL 34.90 on the monthly plan, BRL 84.90 in the quarter or BRL 199.90 in the annual. Here, users have access to monthly games, exclusive discounts, cloud storage and online multiplayer.

