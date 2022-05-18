Catching covid raises heart disease risk by 63%, study says

Even after the ebb in the pandemic, there is a kind of “damn inheritance” of covid-19 for the Brazilian health system. Physicians report a high number of visits for cardiovascular diseases in offices and hospitals. They attribute the increase in cases to both direct (sequels of the infection) and indirect (more sedentary lifestyle and changes in habits) effects of the pandemic. Bolsonarista groups take advantage of the reports to question vaccine complications, but doctors say there is no demonstrated relationship in this case.

“We are indeed experiencing an epidemic of cardiovascular disease.”says Ludhmila Hajjar, professor at the USP School of Medicine and director of Cardiology at Vila Nova Star hospital.

Study by researchers at the University of Washington published in the scientific journal nature in February (full version – 7 MB) showed that patients who had a coronavirus infection have an increased chance of having acute myocardial infarction, stroke, pulmonary embolism, thrombosis, dysrhythmias, ischemic diseases and other heart-related illnesses.

The study compared data from 153,000 people infected with the disease with millions of other patients who had not contracted covid-19. After 12 months, those infected with the coronavirus had more heart complications, regardless of age, previous illness or other variables.

“Even patients who had mild cases of the disease, with fewer risk factors, have increased problems after catching covid-19”says Viviane Cordeiro Veiga, researcher and ICU coordinator at the Beneficência Portuguesa hospital in São Paulo.

She says that covid-19 is not just a respiratory disease. “You have to get it out of your head that it only affects the lung. It is a disease of the vessels, of a systemic inflammation”says.

Heart diseases were already, before the pandemic, the biggest factor of mortality in Brazil. The aging of the population, which increases the number of people with risk factors, has led this type of disease to be at the top of the causes of death.

The Ministry of Health calculates that during the pandemic there was a 4% increase in deaths from cardiovascular diseases compared to the historical series. The number considers the underlying and associated causes of death.

Carlos Pastore, director of Electrocardiography at Incor (Instituto do Coração da USP) and professor at the University of São Paulo, says that cardiac sequelae were seen mainly in patients with covid-19 who were hospitalized for a long time.

Pandemic and cardiovascular disease

cell attack — the virus attacks and damages cells in the cardiovascular system. The heart muscle itself can become inflamed and compromised. “ The coronavirus can also promote a thrombotic effect resulting from this inflammation in the vessels, with an increased risk of heart attack and stroke. ” said the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, to the Power 360 . Hajjar says that “ the effects stay in both the most acute phase and the long phase ”.

— the virus attacks and damages cells in the cardiovascular system. The heart muscle itself can become inflamed and compromised. The coronavirus can also promote a thrombotic effect resulting from this inflammation in the vessels, with an increased risk of heart attack and stroke. said the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, to the . Hajjar says that the effects stay in both the most acute phase and the long phase Overload – when the virus causes fluid to build up in the lungs, the result is less oxygen in the bloodstream. As a result, the heart speeds up, which can cause damage to heart tissue and death of heart cells.

when the virus causes fluid to build up in the lungs, the result is less oxygen in the bloodstream. As a result, the heart speeds up, which can cause damage to heart tissue and death of heart cells. damaged veins — Internal surfaces of veins and arteries can be affected by coronavirus infection. Inflammation of small vessels can cause obstruction and impair blood flow to other parts of the body. “ It is a disease of the endothelium [camada celular que reveste o interior de vasos sanguíneos] ” says Viviane Cordeiro Veiga.

Internal surfaces of veins and arteries can be affected by coronavirus infection. Inflammation of small vessels can cause obstruction and impair blood flow to other parts of the body. It is a disease of the endothelium [camada celular que reveste o interior de vasos sanguíneos] says Viviane Cordeiro Veiga. Change of habit — people who became more sedentary during the pandemic increase their predisposition to suffering heart disease. Lack of exercise and mobility during periods of greater restriction, worsening of diet and increased smoking are risk factors for these diseases.

— people who became more sedentary during the pandemic increase their predisposition to suffering heart disease. Lack of exercise and mobility during periods of greater restriction, worsening of diet and increased smoking are risk factors for these diseases. lack of follow-up — in times of overload of the Brazilian public health system, patients and people with risk factors failed to undergo periodic follow-up. Often, this was to avoid exposure to crowded environments.

— in times of overload of the Brazilian public health system, patients and people with risk factors failed to undergo periodic follow-up. Often, this was to avoid exposure to crowded environments. Overworked healthcare system — with the focus on covid-19, there were fewer health professionals and less care structure available for other diseases. There was a reduction in care in primary health care. Surgeries were postponed.

Carlos Pastore, from Incor, says he currently observes less demand from patients with sequelae of covid-19. On the other hand, he sees a general increase in demand for the health service by people who already had heart problems and stopped treating during the pandemic.

NOT RELATED TO THE VACCINE

Supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who during the pandemic spoke against covid-19 immunizers, question on the networks whether the increase in cases of cardiovascular diseases may be associated with a reaction to vaccines. The experts heard by the Power 360 they deny the existence of this relationship and reaffirm the safety of the immunizing agent.

“Ignorance persists. Whoever raises this are ignorant people who are harming the population. It’s unfortunate”, says Hajjar. The USP professor says that the vaccine reduces the occurrence of cardiovascular complications. “This is more than scientifically proven.”.

By reducing the occurrence of cases of covid-19, the vaccine also helps to contain this new high in cases of heart disease. Experts in the field say there are no records in reliable journals of any effect of the vaccine on increasing the incidence of heart disease in the long term.

In older reports, groups questioning vaccines use data on immunization side effects related to heart disease. Pastore says that heart complications from the vaccine are very rare. “The vaccine is very safe. You don’t need to be worried. can take“, it says.

The Ministry of Health itself reaffirms the safety of immunizers against covid-19. “events [adversos] are very rare, presenting a significantly lower risk than the risk of complications from covid-19 itself”, said the agency in a bulletin released at the end of April (full – 10 MB).

The ministry monitors adverse events linked to vaccination. In the April document, it showed data from January 2021 to March 2022. Less than 1 case of serious heart disorder with suspected immunization was reported in the period for every 100,000 doses applied. There was also 1 case of pericarditis and suspected myocarditis in 100,000 vaccinations. The analysis considered only episodes up to 1 month after injection – a period in which there may be a causal relationship with the vaccine.