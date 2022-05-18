Catching Covid two or more times a year can be common with the omicron, study indicates; experts analyze | coronavirus

Having Covid once, twice or even three times a year can be a concrete reality for people who remain exposed without barriers to the omicron variant and its subvariants. The scenario is outlined by specialists who conducted a study in South Africa and also confirmed by the practical experience of Brazilian doctors consulted by the g1 .

In South Africa, researchers at Stellenbosch University analyzed nearly 3 million positive laboratory tests recorded through January of this year. In an article published in the scientific journal “Science”, they point out that reinfections were rare events, almost null, in the waves caused by the beta and delta variants. Nonetheless, after October 31, 2021, with the appearance of the omicron, the research located individuals who had up to three cases of reinfection.

“The culprit was the ômicron variant, which emerged quickly, with multiple mutations in the spike protein. The main advantage of this variant is its ability to avoid naturally acquired immunity (by previous infection),” the researchers point out.

In the pre-omicron waves of the pandemic, cases of reinfection were rare and investigated: a study in “The Lancet” associated punctual occurrences with a drop in immunity after six months of acquired immunity. In the recent African study, reinfections were checked at shorter intervals: 90 days (three months).

Total possible infections

The data from Africa are supported by the experience of Brazilian doctors who have also faced repeated cases of reinfection since the arrival of the variant.

“The number of times a person can have Covid we still don’t know – probably infinite times. There are already people with three, four infections reported. That is, there is no lasting immunity in Covid – as well as for other respiratory diseases, such as rhinovirus”, explains Alberto Chebabo, president of the Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases.

Some reasons make it possible to have Covid multiple times:

The vaccines we have today protect us against serious cases of Covid, but not against infection by the coronavirus. In addition to masks, a defense possibility would be the nasal vaccineswhich are still being tested; The ômicron variant, which is the dominant one in Brazil, has the ability to partially escape the protection granted by vaccines. Some subvariants of the omicron, more contagious, also began to circulate, facilitating reinfections.

But all is not lost: if, on the one hand, Covid cases show signs of increase, the trend is that we do not have a wave of deaths and hospitalizations as seen in the last two years.

Another point is that masks remain the main allies for those seeking protection against infection at the current time.

1) Protection against serious case vs infection

An already known factor is that the vaccines we have today protect against serious cases of Covid, but not against infection. One of the reasons for this is that Coronavirus infection occurs mainly through the nasal mucosa. And vaccines are given in the arm, intramuscularly.

One way to avoid infection would therefore be to prevent the virus from multiplying exactly at its point of entry into the body: in the nose.

So, in the ideal world, a nasal vaccine could help the body “produce antibodies that capture the virus before it even has a chance to attach to cells,” he explained, in an article published this week in The New York Times. “, researcher Akiko Iwasaki, from the American University of Yale.

“Nasal vaccines can potentially reduce infection to a minimum, which also reduces the risk of acute and long-term Covid,” the researcher said in an email to the researcher. g1.

Iwasaki is working on one of these vaccines – which would be able to promote the so-called “sterilizing immunity“.

“There are several nasal vaccines that are already in different phases of clinical trials. I am hopeful that some of them will show sufficient immune responses in mucosal tissue to be a better vaccine than the intramuscular ones,” added Iwasaki.

Another detail is that today’s vaccines cause little production of an antibody called IgA – which nasal vaccines could help withexplains the doctor Salmo Raskin, geneticist and pediatrician director of the Genetika Laboratory, in Curitiba.

“Is it over there [a vacina nasal] has the potential to, in the nasal cell mucosa, provoke the production of the IgA antibody. As it is through the nose that the coronavirus enters our body, we may be talking for the first time about a barrier against infection “, he says.

But Raskin makes no predictions for when the first such vaccines might be available. – all are still in testing. In addition, the doctor evaluates, unlike what happened in the first “vaccine race” – with hundreds of studies taking place around the world at the same time -, for now there seems to be little interest in developing a nasal version.

For the geneticist, we shouldn’t “put all eggs” in the basket of nasal vaccines either. He argues that It is also necessary to think about traditional second-generation vaccines, which must be better adapted to contain the new versions of the coronavirus.

“Everyone has to take three doses, many have to take four doses, that’s obvious. But besides that, what now? What about the next 12 months? It’s not going to be fifth dose, sixth dose, seventh dose. It’s not going to happen. In my opinion, we had the absolutely spectacular development of the first generation of vaccines, it saved the lives of millions of people, but the second generation is taking a long time,” says Raskin.

An important point in reinfection, even among vaccinees, is that part of the vaccine protection “weakens” over time. Therefore, even before the emergence of the omicron (read more below), a booster dose of the vaccine was already being announced.

But with the appearance of the variant, the booster dose – or two, in the case of groups such as the elderly and people with problems with the immune system – became essential. That’s because the Omicron has significant ability to evade the protection afforded by today’s vaccines.

“Every time the transmission is maintained, we are giving the opportunity to [o vírus] have mutations, then we can have new waves. The big concern is having new VOCs [sigla em inglês para “variantes de preocupação”, como a ômicron] that will reduce the effectiveness of the vaccines we have”, says epidemiologist Ethel Maciel, professor at the Federal University of Espírito Santo (Ufes).

The ability of the micron to escape vaccines arose from the amount and type of mutations it gathered – mainly in the piece of the virus that it uses to infect our cells, called RBD.

“In this particular little bit, the omicron has a lot of mutations. And now there’s no doubt what those mutations did – they camouflage the base of the spike protein. [que o vírus usa para infectar a célula] to the point that our immune system recognizes much less [o coronavírus]explains Salmo Raskin, from the Curitiba laboratory.

Until now, a third dose of vaccine has been enough to prevent hospitalizations and deaths from Covid, even with the emergence of the omicron.

“The spike is composed of 3,800 genetic letters. The ômicron has 50 mutations: 50 of these 3,800 [letras] are changed. To come up with a new variant that totally escapes the immune response, be it [por causa] of the vaccine or the infection, it would have to have a much larger number of mutations, or mutations in many other places, than the omicron has. You don’t expect that – you don’t expect that there could be a variant with so many mutations that it totally escapes”, adds the doctor.

If, on the one hand, it is positive that vaccines continue to work despite the partial escape of variants, the “new versions” of the virus do not need to be able to completely circumvent them to cause a new infection.

Omicron subvariants, for example, have proven to be even more contagious than its initial version – which, in turn, was already more contagious than the original virus, which appeared in Wuhan in 2020.

In New York, the subvariant BA.2.12.1, which has already become dominant in the state, is one such case. More recently, on the 12th, the European Center for Disease Control (ECDC) classified subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, detected in South Africa earlier in the year, as of concern.

“We know that several of these omicron subvariants have immune escape in those who had the omicron infection in January. BA.4 and BA.5, which are circulating in South Africa, and this variant that is circulating in the United States, BA2.12.1, are variants that we know have immune escape”, recalls Alberto Chebabo, from the Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases.

for the doctor, the new waves of the disease brought about by changes in the virus will see fewer severe cases, but may bring about an increase in hospitalization and deaths in more susceptible groups, such as the elderly and immunocompromised people. This is because, the more the virus circulates, the greater the chance that it will reach a person who has not created a good immune response, even with the vaccine (as is the case with these groups).

If the chance of hospitalization and death has generally decreased thanks to vaccines, the impact of being infected (or reinfected) with the virus in the new waves cannot be ignored either – because even a mild case of Covid can lead to a of Covid long, remembers Salmo Raskin, from Curitiba.

‘I seem to have lost IQ points’, says neurologist who researches and suffers from long-term Covid

“More and more people have long Covid – if you have one, two, three, four infections, the chance of having long Covid is greater. We are not talking about an exaggerated increase in the number of deaths, but in the quality of life” , reinforces.

Ethel Maciel, from Ufes, agrees. “Brazil ended up dividing into recovered and dead. It ends up being made invisible who was left with a sequel”, she recalls.

“Covid is a new disease. We ended up creating a correlation between Covid and the flu – it’s a ‘mild’ disease, ‘omicron is milder’. And it’s not. It’s a new disease. We’re now seeing hepatitis [em crianças]what [tem] one of the hypotheses [de causa] Sars-CoV-2”, completes the researcher.